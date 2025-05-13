or
Makeup-Free Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Pimple in New Selfies

kylie jenner no makeup selfie pimple
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner went makeup-free in new selfies showing off a pimple before her NBA date night.

By:

May 13 2025, Published 8:50 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is not afraid to show off her blemishes!

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul popped up on Instagram Stories with a totally makeup-free selfie, casually showing off a noticeable pimple on her cheek right before heading out on a NBA playoffs date night with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

“Pimple friend still here,” she wrote on the photo while puckering her lips inside a car.

kylie jenner makeup free selfie pimple face
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner isn’t afraid to go makeup-free.

For the night out, Jenner kept it edgy and chic in a black sleeveless top which barely held things together. She then completed the look with black leather pants and sky-high heels.

Meanwhile, Chalamet kept it cool in his own all-black look, rocking a long-sleeved shirt layered over a tee, paired with black denim jorts and a silver chain.

At one point during the game, the two shared a sweet moment after Jenner leaned in to whisper something to the Wonka actor.

They weren’t alone, either, as her sister Kendall Jenner was seated next to the couple, alongside Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs.

kylie jenner makeup free selfie
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The reality star showed off a pimple and still looked confident.

This courtside date night comes just days after the duo made their official red carpet debut together. On May 7, they turned heads at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome — their first-ever joint public appearance of that kind.

The big night was all about Timothée, who received a prestigious David Award — a.k.a. Italy’s version of the Oscars — for cinematic excellence. Kylie stood proudly by his side in a matching black ensemble as the two cozied up and posed for the cameras.

In a moment that sent fans into a frenzy, Timothée wrapped his arms around Kylie’s waist while she clung to him in return.

kylie timothee nba date night style
Source: @PopBase/X

The mom-of-two went to the Knicks game with the 'Wonka' star.

Even though they’ve been spotted at various events over the last two years — especially throughout his awards season run for A Complete Unknown — they’d never walked a red carpet together until now.

But their public moment wasn’t without its awkwardness. During the ceremony, a cringey PDA mishap made the rounds online.

As soon as Timothée’s name was announced, he jumped up from his seat with excitement. He leaned in to give Kylie a celebratory smooch — but when she went in for a second kiss, he totally missed the cue. The actor appeared to unintentionally leave her hanging.

kylie jenner timothee red carpet debut
Source: MEGA

The couple's red carpet debut in Rome had fans buzzing.

Fans didn’t miss a beat, as they quickly took to social media to share their reactions.

“She went in for the double kiss but he wasn't having it 🤣,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer chimed in, “The second one looked more like an attempt for a hug and not a kiss. 🤷‍♂️”

“She's really pushy with him 🤣🤣🤣 Nothing seems natural,” a third suggested.

And a fourth added, “No chemistry whatsoever. And he can’t even fake it.”

