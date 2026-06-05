Kylie Jenner Wears Nothing But a Towel as She Giggles With Friends on Vacay: Photo
June 5 2026, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is soaking up every moment of her tropical getaway.
The beauty mogul recently gave fans an inside look at her vacation in Turks and Caicos, sharing a collection of fun-filled photos and videos from her time in paradise. One standout clip showed Jenner wrapped in nothing but a white towel as she laughed with friends during what appeared to be a relaxing spa or beachside hangout.
The Kardashians star looked completely at ease as she sat with her group, enjoying the carefree atmosphere of the luxurious trip and sharing a few candid moments with her followers.
Serving Glamorous Vacation Style
While Jenner embraced laid-back vacation vibes in some snaps, she also delivered plenty of fashion moments throughout the getaway.
In one series of photos, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned in a plunging black halter minidress. The daring ensemble featured a dramatic neckline and an open-back design that highlighted her toned figure as she posed for mirror selfies.
The reality star also documented several nights out with friends, sharing snapshots from beachside dinners and celebrations. In one image, Jenner cozied up to pals while smiling for the camera, while another captured the group enjoying an evening out together.
She continued showcasing her vacation wardrobe in a striking white swimsuit featuring dramatic side cutouts. Standing near the water at sunset, Jenner completed the glamorous look with oversized statement earrings.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans Couldn't Get Enough of Jenner's Bikini Photos
The latest Instagram Stories followed another batch of vacation photos Jenner recently shared from the Caribbean destination.
Wearing a tiny camouflage-print thong bikini, the beauty mogul showed off her sculpted figure while enjoying a relaxing day by the ocean.
In several snapshots, the beauty mogul lounged in a beach chair with headphones on, taking in the sunshine and scenic surroundings.
Jenner later stretched out on a white towel spread across the sand for another round of photos. One particularly eye-catching image showed the reality star posing from behind while highlighting her toned physique in the cheeky swimwear.
“i wanna love yaaaa,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
A Luxurious Arrival on 'Kylie Air'
Before touching down in Turks and Caicos, Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside her famous private jet.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, documented the trip on Instagram, sharing photos from aboard her $72 million aircraft as she traveled with friends and family.
"Kylie summer trip!!! @kyliecosmetics," she captioned the carousel of snaps, which documented the trek.
The photo collection opened with a sweet group shot featuring Jenner, her friends and daughter Stormi wearing matching baby pink jumpsuits. The coordinated outfits featured "Kylie Cosmetics" spelled out in rhinestones across the back as they prepared to board the plane.
Jenner's custom Bombardier Global 7500, often referred to as "Kylie Air," is packed with luxury amenities.
The reality TV personality, who purchased the jet in April 2020, showcased the aircraft's upscale interior, including plush leather seating, customizable LED lighting, a spacious living area, a closet, two bathrooms and a private master suite.
Over the years, the private plane has become a familiar backdrop for Jenner's lavish vacations, family trips and business travel.