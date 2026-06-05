Kylie Jenner Wears Nothing But a Towel as She Giggles With Friends on Vacay: Photo

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Kylie Jenner is soaking up every moment of her tropical getaway. The beauty mogul recently gave fans an inside look at her vacation in Turks and Caicos, sharing a collection of fun-filled photos and videos from her time in paradise. One standout clip showed Jenner wrapped in nothing but a white towel as she laughed with friends during what appeared to be a relaxing spa or beachside hangout.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner shared a playful vacation video showing herself wrapped in a white towel while laughing with friends in Turks and Caicos.

The Kardashians star looked completely at ease as she sat with her group, enjoying the carefree atmosphere of the luxurious trip and sharing a few candid moments with her followers.

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Serving Glamorous Vacation Style

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star showcased several stylish looks throughout the trip, including a plunging black halter minidress and a white cutout swimsuit.

While Jenner embraced laid-back vacation vibes in some snaps, she also delivered plenty of fashion moments throughout the getaway. In one series of photos, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned in a plunging black halter minidress. The daring ensemble featured a dramatic neckline and an open-back design that highlighted her toned figure as she posed for mirror selfies. The reality star also documented several nights out with friends, sharing snapshots from beachside dinners and celebrations. In one image, Jenner cozied up to pals while smiling for the camera, while another captured the group enjoying an evening out together. She continued showcasing her vacation wardrobe in a striking white swimsuit featuring dramatic side cutouts. Standing near the water at sunset, Jenner completed the glamorous look with oversized statement earrings.

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Fans Couldn't Get Enough of Jenner's Bikini Photos

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner recently posted bikini photos from the beach, where she relaxed by the ocean in a camouflage-print thong bikini.

The latest Instagram Stories followed another batch of vacation photos Jenner recently shared from the Caribbean destination. Wearing a tiny camouflage-print thong bikini, the beauty mogul showed off her sculpted figure while enjoying a relaxing day by the ocean. In several snapshots, the beauty mogul lounged in a beach chair with headphones on, taking in the sunshine and scenic surroundings. Jenner later stretched out on a white towel spread across the sand for another round of photos. One particularly eye-catching image showed the reality star posing from behind while highlighting her toned physique in the cheeky swimwear. “i wanna love yaaaa,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

A Luxurious Arrival on 'Kylie Air'

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The beauty mogul traveled with friends and daughter Stormi, who joined the group in matching pink jumpsuits featuring Kylie Cosmetics branding.