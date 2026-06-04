Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Sandy Butt in Cheeky Thong Bikini: See the Hot Photos
June 4 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is living her best beach life.
The beauty mogul recently shared a series of jaw-dropping photos from her tropical vacation in Turks and Caicos, giving fans a glimpse at her sun-soaked escape. Wearing a tiny camouflage-print thong bikini, Jenner showcased her toned figure while relaxing by the ocean and enjoying some downtime in paradise.
In several snapshots, The Kardashians star lounged in a beach chair with headphones on, soaking up the warm weather and taking in the stunning scenery around her.
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads in Tiny Bikini
In one shot, Jenner looked completely at ease as she posed along the shoreline, adjusting her bikini top and brushing her dark hair away from her face. A large woven beach tote sat beside her chair, adding to the effortless vacation aesthetic.
The social media star later switched up her poses, stretching out on a white towel laid across the sand. One particularly eye-catching photo captured Jenner from behind as she showed off her sculpted physique in the cheeky swimwear.
“i wanna love yaaaa,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
Additional images highlighted her beach-ready style, with Jenner accessorizing the look with oversized hoop earrings and long, loose waves. The golden-hour lighting added an extra glow to the already stunning photos.
Inside Kylie’s Luxurious Vacation
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The beach photos arrived shortly after Jenner gave followers a peek inside her lavish private jet as she headed to the Caribbean getaway with friends and family.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, documented the trip on Instagram, sharing photos from aboard her $72 million aircraft.
"Kylie summer trip!!! @kyliecosmetics," she captioned the carousel of snaps, which documented the trek.
The photo collection began with a sweet group shot featuring Jenner, her friends and daughter Stormi wearing matching baby pink jumpsuits. The coordinated outfits featured "Kylie Cosmetics" spelled out in rhinestones across the back as they prepared to board the plane.
A Look Inside 'Kylie Air'
Jenner's custom Bombardier Global 7500, often referred to as "Kylie Air," is packed with luxury features.
The reality TV personality, who purchased the jet in April 2020, showed off the aircraft's upscale interior, including plush leather seating, customizable LED lighting, a spacious living area, a closet, two bathrooms and a private master suite.
The private plane has become a regular backdrop for Jenner's lavish vacations and business trips.
Sunset Views and More Bikini Moments
After arriving in Turks and Caicos, Jenner continued sharing highlights from the trip with another round of envy-inducing photos.
For one sunset outing, she slipped into a baby pink string bikini and posed beneath towering palm trees at her luxury destination. She completed the look with a ruffled pink mini skirt layered over the swimsuit.
"Sunset dinner with @kyliecosmetics 💓," she wrote alongside the upload.
From private jet luxury to picture-perfect beach moments, Jenner's latest vacation appears to be exactly the summer escape fans would expect from the beauty billionaire.