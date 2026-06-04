Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Sandy Butt in Cheeky Thong Bikini: See the Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner flaunted her beach-ready figure in a tiny thong bikini during her Turks and Caicos trip.

The beauty mogul recently shared a series of jaw-dropping photos from her tropical vacation in Turks and Caicos, giving fans a glimpse at her sun-soaked escape. Wearing a tiny camouflage-print thong bikini, Jenner showcased her toned figure while relaxing by the ocean and enjoying some downtime in paradise.

Kylie Jenner shared a series of beach photos from her Turks and Caicos vacation.

In several snapshots, The Kardashians star lounged in a beach chair with headphones on, soaking up the warm weather and taking in the stunning scenery around her.

The reality star relaxed by the ocean and posed on the sand as she enjoyed a tropical getaway.

In one shot, Jenner looked completely at ease as she posed along the shoreline, adjusting her bikini top and brushing her dark hair away from her face. A large woven beach tote sat beside her chair, adding to the effortless vacation aesthetic.

The social media star later switched up her poses, stretching out on a white towel laid across the sand. One particularly eye-catching photo captured Jenner from behind as she showed off her sculpted physique in the cheeky swimwear.

“i wanna love yaaaa,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Additional images highlighted her beach-ready style, with Jenner accessorizing the look with oversized hoop earrings and long, loose waves. The golden-hour lighting added an extra glow to the already stunning photos.