Kylie Jenner Posts Photo of Roses on Valentine's Day as She Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Berlin Film Festival: Watch

Photo of Kylie Jenner; picture of roses.
Source: MEGA; @kyliejenner/Instagram

Did Timothée Chalamet ask Kylie Jenner to be his Valentine?

By:

Feb. 14 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Did Ms. Kylie Jenner get a special flower delivery on Valentine's Day?

The reality star shared a photo of roses to her Instagram Story on Friday, February 14, as she spent the day supporting her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at the Berlin Film Festival.

Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner has been dating Timothée Chalamet since 2023.

Letting the picture do the talking, Jenner simply uploaded a close-up shot of gorgeous red roses. A couple hours later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo of herself sipping on a glass of wine while wearing what appeared to be the same dazzling black dress she wore to the film festival on Friday evening.

While she didn't disclose who the flowers were from, she made it clear Chalamet is the man she loves by packing on the PDA with the A Complete Unknown actor in Germany.

Source: @Variety/X
Chalamet appeared to embrace Cupid's Day when choosing what to wear to the European event, as he stepped out in a light pink hoodie from Chrome Hears, along with matching sweatpants and shoes, while appearing giddy to have his girlfriend by his side.

While posing for photos on the red carpet, Chalamet shockingly ripped off his sweatshirt in the freezing cold temperatures of Berlin on Friday night to show off his arms in a muscle tank top.

Once inside of the theater, the Wonka actor rested his hand on Jenner's thigh — seeming to secretively scream to the crowd, "This one is mine."

Chalamet and the Khy creator have kept their relationship relatively private ever since they were first linked romantically in April 2023.

Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet brought Kylie Jenner as his date to the Berlin Film Festival.

While they haven't been shy to share smooches at public events — including the Golden Globes, the U.S. Open and more — Chalamet and Jenner have refrained from specifically mentioning each other in interviews and posting one another on social media.

The couple's love story might have come as a surprise to both of their large fanbases, but somehow the lovebirds' chemistry has worked in their favor.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner hasn't shared photos of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, on social media.

"It’s hard to believe Kylie and Timothée have been together for two years, especially when you consider what different worlds they come from," a source previously shared of the duo's dynamic. "Certainly no one in his life expected them to go the distance, everyone assumed it was just a fling. But they’re proving the critics totally wrong."

Plus, wedding bells might even be in the couple's near future.

Source: CBS

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA at the 2025 Golden Globes.

"Getting married was never that important to her but that was before she met Timothée," the confidante confessed. "If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon."

Neither Jenner nor Chalamet have been married before, though the socialite shares her daughter, Stormi, and son, Aire, with ex Travis Scott — whom she dated for years until they officially split by the start of 2023.

