Kylie Jenner Posts Photo of Roses on Valentine's Day as She Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Berlin Film Festival: Watch

Letting the picture do the talking, Jenner simply uploaded a close-up shot of gorgeous red roses. A couple hours later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo of herself sipping on a glass of wine while wearing what appeared to be the same dazzling black dress she wore to the film festival on Friday evening.

While she didn't disclose who the flowers were from, she made it clear Chalamet is the man she loves by packing on the PDA with the A Complete Unknown actor in Germany.