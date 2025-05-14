or
Taylor Swift Had a 'Special' First Meeting With Jason and Kylie Kelce's Newborn Baby

taylor swift meets jason kelce baby
Source: MEGA; @kykelce/Instagram

Taylor Swift met Jason and Kylie Kelce’s newborn daughter, Finnley, for the first time.

By:

May 14 2025, Published 8:02 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift finally met the newest member of the Kelce family!

Jason Kelce recently shared that the pop icon got to meet his and wife Kylie Kelce’s baby girl, Finnley, during a recent family gathering. The couple welcomed their fourth daughter on March 30.

taylor travis family bond philly
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Taylor Swift met Jason Kelce’s newborn daughter, Finnley.

"Yep, she's met her," Jason confirmed to a news outlet.

“We were fortunate to have them all in, and it doesn't happen often. Everybody's busy, but it was really special,” he continued. “Thankfully, we have a really tight-knit family that makes time for each other, and it's been awesome.”

The revelation comes after the pop star was seen in Philadelphia over Mother’s Day weekend with her man, Travis Kelce, and his family.

According to a news outlet, the group enjoyed a meal at Talula’s Garden, and surprisingly, they weren’t tucked away in a private room.

kelce baby update family dinner
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was seen in Philadelphia over Mother's Day weekend.

Jason also opened up about the meaning behind the event.

“Life is crazy. So to pay homage to all the women that made that possible, it’s a pretty special day,” he said, adding that they gifted their mom, Donna Kelce, 72, a “nice gift card” and a cruise trip, which she loves going on.

finnley kelce first meeting taylor swift
Source: MEGA

The Kelce family gathered in Philadelphia for Mother’s Day.

A source mentioned that Jason’s daughters were “extremely polite, sweet and adorable” during the outing.

“We got four little ones,” Jason said proudly, referring to his daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and baby Finn.

Jason even gave a quick update about his little girl, who’s now about six weeks old.

“She’s doing great,” he said. “We are not sleeping much but it's been good.”

Jason and Kylie announced Finnley's arrival on Instagram back in March with a sweet photo post.

"Whoop, there she is! Finnley 'Finn' Anne Kelce," Kylie captioned the post.

Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason and Kylie Kelce have four daughters together.

Uncle Travis also met with baby Finn virtually on an April episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

"Finn, you just look adorable," Travis said during the episode after seeing her on-screen.

Source: @kykelce/Instagram
Kylie had previously shared the exciting news of her pregnancy last November, posting a cute pic of their three girls to mark the announcement.

On the November 27 episode of "New Heights," Jason talked about how his daughters were adjusting to the idea of a new sibling.

"Ellie is happy she's no longer the middle child," he shared. "Wyatt is like, 'This is too much,' and Benny is no longer the baby in a few months."

ET interviewed Jason.

