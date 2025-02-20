Kylie Kelce Declares She 'Loves and Appreciates' Taylor Swift, Notices How 'Happy' Travis Kelce Is Around the Singer

"I had explained [on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast] that we had gone on a double date but it was at home. There was a little bit of confusion because that meal at home was a private dinner that was done by an outstanding chef," the mom-of-three, 33, explained.

"The home-cooked meals that I did not get to enjoy [by Taylor] were not because I refused to eat them, but because the child in my womb overwhelmed me with hormones that suggested if I consume anything other than crackers, it might be seen again, if you catch my drift," Jason Kelce's wife said of fearing she would throw up while only eight weeks pregnant at the time.