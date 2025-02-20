Kylie Kelce Declares She 'Loves and Appreciates' Taylor Swift, Notices How 'Happy' Travis Kelce Is Around the Singer
Kylie Kelce cleared the air over headlines that claimed she "refused" to eat a meal made by brother-in-law Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, insisting she has nothing but love for the singer.
On the latest episode of her "Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce" podcast, the pregnant star doubled down on the fact that it was nausea preventing her from eating.
"I had explained [on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast] that we had gone on a double date but it was at home. There was a little bit of confusion because that meal at home was a private dinner that was done by an outstanding chef," the mom-of-three, 33, explained.
"The home-cooked meals that I did not get to enjoy [by Taylor] were not because I refused to eat them, but because the child in my womb overwhelmed me with hormones that suggested if I consume anything other than crackers, it might be seen again, if you catch my drift," Jason Kelce's wife said of fearing she would throw up while only eight weeks pregnant at the time.
"I didn't refuse anything," Kylie insisted. "I wouldn't refuse anything, especially if I was without child."
"Just to set the record straight, the weekend I was unable to stomach the dinner, the home-cooked meal, I did get a chance to try, I believe they were funfetti pancakes," she shared of the singer's cooking. "They hit, they were so good! Baby liked them, I loved them. They were very, very good."
The Pennsylvania native went on to express her frustration that headlines were "pitting" her against the Grammy winner, 35, which she thought was "dumb and counterproductive."
Kylie concluded her remarks about the situation by gushing over Travis' girlfriend.
"Anyone that asks me in person, I am very forthcoming with how much I love and appreciate [Taylor] ... and how much I love the fact that you can tell how happy Travis is," she stated. "And that's what I care about."
Kylie emphasized she has absolutely "no beef" with the singer and never has.
Elsewhere in the "Call Her Daddy" interview, Kylie commented on fans thinking it was weird that she didn't meet the "Karma" vocalist until January 2024, four months after the power couple went public.
"People are deeply disturbed by this. There was, like, all this stuff leading up to it [the meeting] about, ‘Well, why haven’t they met, they’re avoiding each other.’ I’m not avoiding anyone," she shared. "I''m more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating."
"It was funny to me because I kept saying to people, 'I didn’t meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jase and I were dating," Kylie pointed out.
The mom-of-three also joked Taylor was just a little "busy" from 2023-2024 on her global Eras Tour.