Kylie Kelce Shames Instagram Troll Who Dissed Her Podcast Interview With Michelle Obama: 'Just Keep Scrolling'

In addition, Michelle admitted her daughters are one of the reasons she'll never run for president herself.

"I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them. And so when people ask me would I ever run, the answer is no," she spilled. "If you ask me that, then you have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role."

"The thought of, like, putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves. I think we've done enough … they've already served their time," the star said, referring to when her husband was in the Oval Office from 2009 to 2017.