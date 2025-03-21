Kylie Kelce Shames Instagram Troll Who Dissed Her Podcast Interview With Michelle Obama: 'Just Keep Scrolling'
Kill them with kindness!
The other day, an Instagram troll expressed their disapproval for Kylie Kelce interviewing Michelle Obama on the latter's "Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce" podcast, prompting the host to politely clap back at the hater.
After the individual posted a puking emoji in the comments section, the pregnant star, 32, simply replied, "We actually don't do this here. If you have nothing nice to say, just keep scrolling."
The former first lady, 61, appeared on the Thursday, March 20, episode of the series and talked about everything from her life in the White House to postpartum experiences, as Kelce is pregnant with her fourth child.
Obama also revealed her husband, former President Barack Obama, 63, wanted a third child, but the mom-of-two didn't.
The Becoming author joked their daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, were such good kids that she feared if they had a third, "You know, I'm thinking we're gonna get a crazy one."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In addition, Michelle admitted her daughters are one of the reasons she'll never run for president herself.
"I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them. And so when people ask me would I ever run, the answer is no," she spilled. "If you ask me that, then you have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role."
"The thought of, like, putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves. I think we've done enough … they've already served their time," the star said, referring to when her husband was in the Oval Office from 2009 to 2017.
"When we entered [the White House], I’m thinking, ‘How do I make sure that they’re normal and ready when this is all over?'” she added of her kids being young at the time.
"I was so glad when we got out of the White House — it was just ... I wanted them to have the freedom," she explained. "They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity, but they go a lot of practice in those years in the White House."
Both of Michelle's daughters have graduated from college, with Malia having worked on a few Hollywood projects as a screenwriter, including Donald Glover's 2023 series Swarm.
Before the show came out, the actor raved over the young adult's talents, telling a reporter, "She has the potential to do anything she wants. She can do anything."