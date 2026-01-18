EXCLUSIVE Why Michael Jackson's Sister La Toya, 69, Is at the Center of Massive Health Fears — After Niece Paris Revealed Drug-Ravaged Nose Source: MEGA La Toya Jackson sparked health concerns in some of her recent videos. Aaron Tinney Jan. 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

La Toya Jackson has become the focus of mounting health concerns after posting a series of videos from a Los Angeles medical center, just after her niece Paris Jackson revealed the lasting physical damage caused by years of drug abuse. OK! can reveal the 69-year-old older sister of late pop icon Michael Jackson shared a short Instagram video in December 2025, showing her seated on an examination bed during yet another medical appointment. The post, which offered little explanation, has now alarmed fans as she has followed it up with a series of snaps and videos of herself looking startlingly skinny. It follows closely after Paris, 27, publicly disclosed her sustained drug use had left her with a perforated septum. Wearing a baseball cap and dark sunglasses, La Toya addressed her followers directly from the clinic in mid-December, telling them: "Guess where I am again this Monday morning? Yes, that place again. Constantly getting check-ups... oh well. Have a great week guys."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA La Toya Jackson reportedly shared a video of her seated on an examination bed.

Article continues below advertisement

The video was posted without further context, prompting speculation about her health. One insider said: "La Toya is now at the center of major fears over her health. She has put 'happy' Christmas selfies and videos online after her check-up post, but given how shockingly skinny she looks, the worry is she is simply putting a brave face on getting very serious health news." Days before her check-up post, La Toya had shared an almost identical clip from the same examination bed. In that video, she said: "I'm here at the doctor again, so I'm hoping everything goes well with me and the results are good." The repetition of her medical visits, combined with the lack of detail, has intensified concern among her followers. Sources close to the family say La Toya's appearance at multiple medical appointments in quick succession had unsettled those around her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA La Toya Jackson is reportedly at the center of major health fears.

Article continues below advertisement

One source said: "La Toya has become the focus of serious concern among those around her. The number of recent medical appointments has set off warning bells, with friends and family increasingly anxious about what she may be facing privately." The anxiety was heightened by revelations from La Toya's niece Paris, the daughter of Michael. Paris last year posted a candid video on TikTok explaining her long-term drug abuse had caused a hole to form in her nasal septum. "I realized I never addressed this and it can sometimes be very noticeable," she said. "I have a really loud whistle because you can hear it when I breathe through my nose and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum." Paris went on to demonstrate the condition by shining her phone's flashlight into her nostril, revealing a visible tunnel between the nasal cavities.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson opened up about her long-term drug abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

She noted the whistling sound could be heard in earlier videos she had posted online. Experts say a perforated septum is a hole in the tissue separating the nostrils and can be caused by inhaling cocaine or other drugs. It can also result from excessive use of nasal sprays, injuries, infections, autoimmune disorders, exposure to industrial chemicals or tumors. While the condition is often manageable, it can require antibiotics, prosthetic devices, or surgery in more severe cases. Paris acknowledged her condition stemmed from drug use, saying it was "exactly where you think it's from," and revealed she had been living with it for around seven years. She concluded the video with a warning: "Don't do drugs kids." Paris later added a caveat, saying: "Or do (use drugs) – I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson warned people about drug abuse.