Paris Hilton's Malibu Beach Home Burns Down in Horrific Los Angeles Wildfires
Paris Hilton's beachfront Malibu home was burned down in the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires spreading across Southern California.
Sources claimed the house has been "reduced to ash" after being "burned to a crisp."
On Tuesday, January 7, Hilton took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the fires that continue to spread.
She wrote, "Praying for LA/California," across an aerial photo showing fires raging through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
The reality TV star's home burned down just five months after she dealt with another fire while shooting her "Bad B---- Academy" music video.
In August 2024, the socialite revealed her glam trailer burned after "an accidental fire broke out."
"As heartbreaking as it is, I’m so thankful everyone is safe and I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me," she wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the scorched trailer.
The Santa Ana winds have only made the current fires spread as local fire officials call the blustery conditions a "worst-case scenario" for fighting the wildfires.
Fox Meteorologist Christopher Tate told outlets: "We had a wind report come in a few minutes ago of 100 mph not far from Pasadena as the Santa Ana wind event has been ongoing."
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as the fires have burned more than 3,000 acres, leaving tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
Newsom took to X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the wildfires broke out and shared: "California has deployed 1400+ firefighting personnel & hundreds of prepositioned assets to combat these unprecedented fires in LA. Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives."
As OK! previously reported, several celebrities helplessly watched in fear as the wildfire started engulfing the luxurious Pacific Palisades community. By the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, The Hills star Spencer Pratt confirmed that he and wife Heidi Montag had lost their home to the blaze.
Other celebrities who live in the area, including Mandy Moore, Eugene Levy, James Woods and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, have been forced to evacuate their homes.
Hamill, 73, took to his Instagram to share: "Personal Fire Update: 7 p.m. — Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road as we approached the PCH [Pacific Coast Highway]."
"8:15 p.m. — Marilou, Trixie and I arrive at Chelsea's in Hollywood. Most horrific fire since '93. STAY SAFE!" he added, referring to his wife, dog Trixie and daughter.