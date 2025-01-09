Paris Hilton's Malibu Beach Home Burns Down in Horrific Los Angeles Wildfires

The Santa Ana winds have only made the current fires spread as local fire officials call the blustery conditions a "worst-case scenario" for fighting the wildfires.

Fox Meteorologist Christopher Tate told outlets: "We had a wind report come in a few minutes ago of 100 mph not far from Pasadena as the Santa Ana wind event has been ongoing."

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as the fires have burned more than 3,000 acres, leaving tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Newsom took to X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the wildfires broke out and shared: "California has deployed 1400+ firefighting personnel & hundreds of prepositioned assets to combat these unprecedented fires in LA. Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives."