Who Is Keleigh Teller? Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's Bestie and Miles Teller's Wife
Have you have been wondering who the brunette beauty with Taylor Swift and Miles Teller is? That’s Keleigh Teller!
The 31-year-old is married to the Whiplash actor and has become close friends with the 14-time Grammy winner over the years.
Most recently, Keleigh was spotted alongside Swift at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7. The pair were even seen gossiping with their friend Selena Gomez, which became a viral moment across social media as fans tried to figure out what the three celebs were saying.
Additionally, Keleigh, Taylor and Miles all stepped out together at the blonde beauty’s birthday party in New York City in December 2023.
Keleigh’s friendship with Taylor has been strong for years — back in 2014, she attended the “Cruel Summer” singer’s birthday party, where the star posted a photo alongside Taylor and Jessica Szohr on social media at the time. Taylor also featured Keleigh and Miles in her music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).”
As for her professional career, Keleigh is a model and actress. However, she has only starred in two short films, aside from being in her bestie’s video. Her husband, on the other hand, has had a very successful acting career and was nominated for many acclaimed awards for his performances.
Keleigh and Miles met in May 2013 while at a party for the Black Keys since they had mutual friends.
“Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked,” Miles spilled in 2019. “I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew he was The One.”
Keleigh also gushed how she “adored” Miles from the “first moment” they met.
After four years of dating, the Divergent alum proposed to Keleigh in August 2017 while they were on vacation in South Africa. The duo then got married in September 2019 in Maui, Hawaii.
“We fell in love with it together,” Keleigh confessed of visiting Hawaii together. “We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever.”
Shailene Woodley is another close friend of Keleigh and Miles’.
In 2021, the married pair took a couples’ vacation with Shailene and her then-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers. During the trip, Keleigh shared a video of herself jamming out to her pal Taylor alongside Aaron!