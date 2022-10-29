La La Anthony’s Sexiest Thirst Traps: Photos
La Anthony is single and ready to mingle — and that means she's sharing all the sexy thirst traps!
The MTV alum, famous for being a video jockey on the channel's hit show Total Request Live, recently opened up on her dating life after her split from her ex-husband, Carmelo Anthony.
The television personality filed for divorce from the NBA player in June 2021, and while she claimed she isn't seeing anyone seriously, she is casually dating.
"Here’s how it goes. This is what I’m finding, I don’t understand this … I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys, but when you get older, only younger guys want to date you," she dished to host Alex Cooper while sitting down for a chat for "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "Guys will DM me and want to take me out and I’ll Google them, I’ll be like, ‘You’re 22 years old.' Like how?"
Anthony also shared that she doesn't feel like she's qualified to give dating advice, but for her personally, she's doing her best to be more "open."
"Like, I’m not dating anyone currently," she added. "But if someone wants to take me out and I’m like all right, cool, I’m not just gonna say [no] ... whatever happens, happens."
LA LA ANTHONY ADMITS 'IT'S NOT ALWAYS EASY TO SNAP BACK' INTO WORKING OUT BUT DECLARES IT'S 'REALLY IMPORTANT' TO MOVE YOUR BODY
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Anthony's sultriest thirst traps from her Instagram.
Anthony showed off her curves in a form-fitting, grey catsuit.
Morning vibes! Anthony's red hair hung loosely around her shoulders as she posed for a sultry snapshot in bed.
The mom-of-one enjoyed a day at the pool in her orange two-piece.
Anthony looked ready to hit the club in a gold, metallic 'fit, accessorizing the look with hoop earrings and large-framed, black sunglasses.
The MTV star showed off her beach bod in a tiny, cream-colored, two-piece bikini.
Anthony looked fabulous with her pink hair flowing down her back while sporting a crop top and jean shorts with matching white and pink sneakers.
Anthony was summer ready in this sexy snap of the 40-year-old posing on a beach side bench in a coffee colored swimsuit.
Anthony looked every bit a beautiful mermaid in a deep blue, fishnet dress as she relaxed in the pool.