Lala Kent Declares She Wants 'No Partner' in Life While Commenting on Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Split: 'I Don’t Like Liabilities'
Lala Kent is making it clear that marriage is not for her!
After hearing the news of fellow Bravo stars Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's split after 11 years together, the Vanderpump Rules cast member took to her Instagram Stories to give her take on the shocking news and why she's planning to stay far away from a longterm partnership.
“I just saw the news about Kroy Biermann and Kim getting divorced,” Kent said in the Monday, May 8, video while looking cozy in her bathrobe. “And I have to say, so devastating, right? Never like to see that, especially kids being involved makes me sad.”
“It just puts another co-sign on what I want in my life — which is no partner," the Give Them Lala author — who broke up with former fiancé Randall Emmett in October 2021 after he was allegedly cheating on her and leading a double life behind her back. "No partner, not happening, not happening!"
Kent — who shares daughter Ocean, 2, with the disgraced film producer — continued, "I can control me. I can’t control other people, right? When you tell me, ‘Here’s an intimate partner, you guys get along, maybe you’ll last forever, maybe they’ll tell you everything all the time,’ that says to me, ‘Liability.' I don’t like liabilities."
Earlier that day, news broke that The Real Housewives of Atlanta duo were officially over after Zolciak filed for divorce from her spouse, citing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
Things took a nasty turn after both the "Tardy For the Party" singer and the former NFL star both requested sole custody of their minor kiddos, Kroy Jr, Kash, Kaia and Kane.
“Said children are presently in the care, custody and control of [Kroy], and [Kroy] seeks the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of said minor children," legal papers filed by Biermann stated.