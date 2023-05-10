Lala Kent Declares She Wants 'No Partner' in Life While Commenting on Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Split: 'I Don’t Like Liabilities'

“I just saw the news about Kroy Biermann and Kim getting divorced,” Kent said in the Monday, May 8, video while looking cozy in her bathrobe. “And I have to say, so devastating, right? Never like to see that, especially kids being involved makes me sad.”

“It just puts another co-sign on what I want in my life — which is no partner," the Give Them Lala author — who broke up with former fiancé Randall Emmett in October 2021 after he was allegedly cheating on her and leading a double life behind her back. "No partner, not happening, not happening!"