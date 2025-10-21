Lala Kent 'Feels Good' About Joining Season 3 of 'The Valley': 'I Didn't Feel Like I Was Done'

Article continues below advertisement

Lala Kent took some time away from filming reality TV, but she's excited to be back on Season 3 of The Valley, a spin-off of Vanderpump Rules. "It's weird because I've been friends with a lot of these people for a long time, but it's strange because I am like, 'Oh, you guys are also filming a show, but I only know you when we're in our cute little bubble.' It's just a different game when you've got cameras on you. Everyone is wonderful, and everyone is pulling their weight. I don't know what it will be like! Usually by this time, I can say, 'Oh, I understand the direction,' and I think that's because I have so much more on my mind now. I do my thing, but now I am filming with everyone. They all have kids except [Tom] Schwartz. It's a different environment than Vanderpump Rules," the 35-year-old exclusively told OK! while discussing the launch of “Untraditionally Lala,” a brand-new Popworthy podcast hosted by Kent.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Rowan Daly Lala Kent is on Season 3 of 'The Valley.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I thought it would feel like riding a bike because I've been out of the game for a couple of years and been in my own peaceful bubble I've created, and it was definitely a shock to me to be back in it," she added. "I often have out-of-body experiences, wanting to tell myself to shut up; I still am who I am. I'm having a good time, though."

Article continues below advertisement

Since the cast is family-oriented, Kent is enjoying the new schedule. "I love when I see so and so is having a party, and it starts at 6 p.m. I am like, 'I can get down with that!' We are living the dream, and that is the case with filming this show. That is one of the biggest upsides because I don't like change, but in that context, I am digging the change," the blonde beauty, who has two daughters: Ocean and Sosa, said of being part of the Bravo series. "I feel happy about it. I feel good about it. I get to hang out with my friends, which I would be doing anyway. I have no complaints right now. I don't regret the decision. I missed it. I love doing reality TV, I love the art of it, I love watching it. It just didn't feel like I was done."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lalakent/instagram Lala Kent has two daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

In the meantime, the mom-of-two is elated over her newest venture: her podcast, "Untraditionally Lala." "I just felt like the old version of the podcast 'Give Them Lala' did not ring true to who I am at this point in time. My life has gone in such a different direction, and I did not see myself being in this place [of being a single mom]. But I rose to the occasion, and I made all the choices I could make. It ended up being a very untraditional life that is very normal to me. My life will always be untraditional, and I know who the bulk of my listeners are, and I will never stray off and have them go, 'Who the h--- is this?' I love the Bravo universe just as much as anybody else does, but I'm really wanting to shine a light on anybody who is living a very untraditional life," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Rowan Daly Lala Kent's new podcast is based on who she is 'now.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

To kick it off, the podcast host had an open and honest conversation with Ambyr Childers, who was previously married to Kent's ex Randall Emmett. "We've been friends for many years now, and it felt so normal to shoot the s--- with her and talk about things in the past. Once it was done and you sit there and you're like, 'We should be so proud of ourselves and we can sit. down and talk about really dark, heavy moments in our lives,'" she shared. "But then still laugh and appreciate the dynamic that we have because it's very untraditional. You don't have many women who one was the 'mistress' and the other one was the wife, and then those are the two that become the dearest of friends. I'm so grateful for her. I love her. She's like my sister." "We're thick as thieves," she gushed. "She's a fantastic human, and you guys will definitely be seeing more of her, and I'm excited about that."

Article continues below advertisement

Kent wanted the actress on her podcast at one point, but she wasn't ready. "But then it was the perfect timing once we revamped the podcast and reinvented it," Kent said. "She was ready, I was ready, and it was the perfect time. We've been going back and forth for the longest to have her on, and there was always something in the universe that didn't feel quite right."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lalakent/instagram Lala Kent loves that her 'Valley' costars have kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Kent has an exciting line-up, including Heather Dubrow, Schwartz and more, but she's hoping to get Brittany Cartwright to tell her side of the story after her divorce from Jax Taylor. "She just posted about a procedure she had, and I won't talk about it until she's ready and healed. I want to know her headspace when she did Special Forces, and I want to dig deep into her life. People find her very interesting, and she's got so much going on. She's truly a single parent, and I'm happy I get to call her one of my dearest friends," she noted. "We definitely lean on each other, and I'm trying to not project my experience onto other people because I'm learning that my experience is not everybody else's, even though they may be similar," she added. "If I am feeling like what I can offer is productive, then I will, otherwise, I just want to listen to her," she added. "I am so in awe of how she's handled everything and seems on the up and up. I'm excited for her and this new chapter."

Article continues below advertisement