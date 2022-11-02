Randall Emmett Shuts Down Former Assistant's 'Fictitious' Allegations Of Racial Discrimination & Drug Use

"During the last year he has tried to get thousands of dollars from Mr. Emmett for supposed unpaid expenses that he cannot substantiate. Mr. G’Blae will most definitely be held accountable for his actions in a courtroom,” the legal representative continued.

In a lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, November 1, Martin G’Blae, who worked at the production company Emmett/Furla Oasis in 2020, claimed racial discrimination played a role in his termination. He also went on to claim the executive made him pay off sex workers and drug dealers.