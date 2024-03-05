Lala Kent Takes a Dig at Ex Randall Emmett After Announcing She Used a Sperm Donor to Get Pregnant With Her Second Child

Despite the hardships she endured after the split — Kent previously claimed Emmett cheated on her — she isn't shutting the door on finding Mr. Right.

"I will say, my heart will always be up for grabs. I believe in love," she stated. "I know that I will find love again, but for me, my child will never be up for grabs again."

“I don’t want to share my child again," the former SUR staffer emphasized. "It’s something that I’ve experienced, and I refuse to experience it again."