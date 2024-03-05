Lala Kent Takes a Dig at Ex Randall Emmett After Announcing She Used a Sperm Donor to Get Pregnant With Her Second Child
After Lala Kent's messy breakup from baby daddy and ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, the blonde beauty is more than happy to experience her second pregnancy without a romantic partner.
In fact, the reality star couldn't help but throw some shade at her former lover just two days after announcing she's expecting a baby via a sperm donor.
"The best part about my baby daddy is that he does not exist," the Give Them Lala author, 33, quipped in her Tuesday, March 5, Amazon Live chat. "I have been pretty open about wanting to really have full control of — I guess not my child, but having them around me all the time."
The Vanderpump Rules star and Emmett, 52, now share custody of 2-year-old daughter Ocean after breaking up in October 2021.
Despite the hardships she endured after the split — Kent previously claimed Emmett cheated on her — she isn't shutting the door on finding Mr. Right.
"I will say, my heart will always be up for grabs. I believe in love," she stated. "I know that I will find love again, but for me, my child will never be up for grabs again."
“I don’t want to share my child again," the former SUR staffer emphasized. "It’s something that I’ve experienced, and I refuse to experience it again."
Kent isn't stressed over caring for her second tot, as her own mother has assisted in raising Ocean and will do the same for the new baby.
"My mom is a tremendous help, and she helps co-parent," shared Kent. "I have a pod around me. I say we're like a pod of orcas. No one ever leaves the pod. We just keep adding to it."
"It may not look normal to most people, but Ocean and this child, they’re going to be surrounded by so much love, and I think that the word ‘dad’ is an honor and a privilege, and that word is not just something that should be handed out," the Bravo fan-favorite spilled. "There are so many men in Ocean’s life that will be in this baby’s life that truly have taken on the role of a dad."
Kent revealed her second pregnancy with an Instagram announcement on Sunday, March 3.
"I'm expanding my pod," she captioned a black and white photo that depicted Ocean looking up at her mom with a smile. While Kent's face wasn't in the snap, she did show off her growing belly in a pair of unbuttoned jeans.