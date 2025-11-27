or
Lala Kent Admits Co-Parenting With Ex Randall Emmett Is a 'Nightmare': 'I'm Kind of Numb at This Point'

split image of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett
Source: MEGA

Lala Kent revealed her ‘nightmare’ co-parenting situation with Randall Emmett after their split in October 2021.

Profile Image

Nov. 27 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Lala Kent is shedding light on her challenging co-parenting journey with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, describing the situation as a “nightmare” nearly four years after their split.

“It’s always a nightmare,” the Vanderpump Rules star shared during an interview with Page Six’s "Virtual Reali-Tea" hosts at BravoCon 2025.

“I’m kind of numb to it at this point,” she admitted, reflecting on her relationship with Emmett while co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, Ocean. “We still communicate through an app. We still are parallel parenting.”

image of Lala Kent said co-parenting with Randall Emmett has been a 'nightmare.'
Source: MEGA

Lala Kent said co-parenting with Randall Emmett has been a 'nightmare.'

While there are moments of harmony, Kent remains cautious. “There are times where it’s good, but I don’t hang on to those because they go by like that,” she said.

Kent, now 35, and Emmett, 54, welcomed Ocean in March 2021 while they were still together. However, their relationship crumbled that October after an outlet reported that Emmett allegedly cheated on Kent during a trip to Nashville.

image of The reality star shared the update during a BravoCon 2025 interview.
Source: MEGA

The reality star shared the update during a BravoCon 2025 interview.

Since their breakup, Emmett has found himself embroiled in controversy, making headlines for being at the center of an alleged FBI investigation regarding "suspected child exploitation and pedophilia."

This situation prompted Kent to fight for full custody of their daughter. While the FBI neither confirmed nor denied the investigation, it’s important to note that Emmett has denied all allegations and has not faced criminal charges.

MORE ON:
Lala Kent

image of Lala Kent explained that they only communicate through an app.
Source: MEGA

Lala Kent explained that they only communicate through an app.

Kent provided an update last year during Bravo’s Season 11 premiere event, stating, “His side is just so chaotic and I don’t see resolution coming anytime soon. I would like [its end] to come, but we’re still in it.”

Fast forward to March, Kent shared some good news during an Amazon Live stream, confirming that she and Emmett had finally settled their custody arrangement over Ocean.

“After over three years, we have signed an agreement that is best for our daughter, Ocean. So I’m very, very happy about that,” she announced.

image of The pair recently settled their custody agreement over their daughter Ocean.
Source: MEGA

The pair recently settled their custody agreement over their daughter Ocean.

“You guys, the custody battle is over. It’s officially ended,” she continued. Kent described the custody process as weighing heavily on her heart and soul, expressing relief that they reached an agreement that prioritizes their child's well-being. “I’m sure it’s been the same for my ex, and I’m just so happy that we were able to get to a good place for the well-being of our kid.”

