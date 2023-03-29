Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Were Found 'Under Covers Together' Before Explosive Affair Was Exposed, Lala Kent Claims

Under cover or under the covers? Lala Kent has resurfaced suspicious encounters between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss that their inner circle may have caught on to in the months before Ariana Madix discovered their shocking affair.

Many Vanderpump Rules costars have taken a look back at Sandoval and Leviss' apparent "friendship" toward the end of his 9-year relationship with Madix — and only now realized everything was not as it seemed.