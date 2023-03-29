Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Were Found 'Under Covers Together' Before Explosive Affair Was Exposed, Lala Kent Claims
Under cover or under the covers? Lala Kent has resurfaced suspicious encounters between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss that their inner circle may have caught on to in the months before Ariana Madix discovered their shocking affair.
Many Vanderpump Rules costars have taken a look back at Sandoval and Leviss' apparent "friendship" toward the end of his 9-year relationship with Madix — and only now realized everything was not as it seemed.
During a guest appearance on Jeff Lewis' Sirius XM talk show, Kent claimed an individual found Sandoval and Leviss being seemingly sneaky in the sheets at "some party" off-camera at some point within their now-known, months-long affair.
The party goer recalled "opening the doors and seeing Sandoval and Raquel under covers together," Kent explained.
"'This is weird but they’re just best friends,'" Kent said the person thought to themselves at the time.
Kent chose not to expose the individual who claimed to find the scandalous pair in bed together, as she did not want to be the one to put them in a compromising position.
The Row star wasn't afraid to speak about her own mind-wandering thoughts, admitting she specifically remembers having her own suspicions and doubts about Sandoval and Leviss' so-called "friendship."
"'These two have crossed a line. They’re f****** each other,'" Kent remembered thinking to herself, as she even confided in her costar and friend Scheana Shay — who has since ended her friendship with Leviss and sided with Madix after the affair was exposed on Wednesday, March 1, when Madix found a sexually explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone.
Kent confessed she didn't inform Madix of her doubts at the time because they hadn't been "super close for a while," and she didn't have any physical proof or evidence to back up her hearsay depositions.
Now that the cat is out of the bag, Leviss' actions cost her a majority of her friendships — as her falling out with Shay remains at the forefront of public drama.
"When Raquel told Scheana, the tension was palpable. Scheana was furious," a source exclusively revealed to OK! earlier this month. "She told Raquel how she felt in no uncertain terms: that this was a monumental betrayal. She said their friendship couldn’t survive it."
"Scheana told Raquel she had to take sides and she would be siding with Ariana. Scheana can't believe Raquel would do something like that," the insider continued.
Leviss has since been granted a temporary restraining order against Shay after she allegedly assaulted her during a confrontation about the backstabbing affair.