Scheana Shay To Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion In-Person Despite Temporary Restraining Order Against Raquel Leviss

The 28-year-old first expressed her regret over her affair with the TomTom cofounder in a statement shared to Instagram which read, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships," she continued. "I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."