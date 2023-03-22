OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Scheana Shay
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Scheana Shay To Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion In-Person Despite Temporary Restraining Order Against Raquel Leviss

scheana shays attorney slams raquel leviss restraining order creating mess vanderpump rules reunion pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 22 2023, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Scheana Shay will be attending the Vanderpump Rules reunion in real life.

Despite the temporary restraining order filed against her by now fellow attendee, Raquel Leviss, the "Good As Gold" singer will be present at the Thursday, March 23, taping of the highly anticipated special.

Article continues below advertisement
scheana shays attorney slams raquel leviss restraining order creating mess vanderpump rules reunion
Source: mega

"Scheana will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person," an insider spilled to Radar, while making clear Shay will not be violating any of the requirements of the restraining order.

The source explained that the network will be keeping the two away from each other with Shay and Leviss most likely being off-site while the other is filming.

Article continues below advertisement
raquel leviss accused avoiding vanderpump rules reunion restraining order against scheana shay
Source: bravo

The reality series' 10th season has been it's most dramatic yet, with the former beauty queen engaging in a seven-month long affair with her good friend Ariana Madix's boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, behind her back. Luckily for loyal VPR fans, Leviss announced on Wednesday, March 22, she will also be attending the reunion.

“Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in person. Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana [Madix] in person," an insider said.

MORE ON:
Scheana Shay
Article continues below advertisement
scheana shays attorney slams raquel leviss restraining order creating mess vanderpump rules reunion
Source: bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The 28-year-old first expressed her regret over her affair with the TomTom cofounder in a statement shared to Instagram which read, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships," she continued. "I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.