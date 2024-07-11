Lala Kent Says Watching 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Has 'Gotten Heavy'
Recently, OK! exclusively talked to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider about how she feels the show is being destroyed due to toxic things cast members on the show are putting out about one another on social media.
It seems it struck a nerve with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, who addressed this interview on her “Give Them Lala” podcast.
After quoting what Goldschneider told OK!, Kent stated: “It just brought me to this strange place because I'm like, wow, I thought that, you know, whenever you can relate to something, I find that's when we find common ground, right? So, I'm sitting here and I read the Jackie Goldschneider comment, and then I hear about Teresa Giudice. Whether that's true or not, I have no idea.” “This is allegedly,” Kent continued. “But I'm like, is it something in the reality TV atmosphere where things have gotten a little dark? Because I did not enjoy filming last season and I thought that maybe it was just VPR was in a weird place and a lot had happened and we were in uncharted waters.”
At the moment, Vanderpump Rules is on hiatus, prompting the blonde beauty, who is expecting her second child, to think about her future on the show.
“Maybe I was changing as a person,” Kent noted, “going into doing motherhood a second time and adding another kid to the mix. I'm like, maybe I've just changed and this is normal. To hear that another show on Bravo is also kind of struggling to find the reality but keep it lighthearted, misery loves company, right?”
She added: “I like sitting there and going, okay, I know I've contributed to really intense conversations where I may have said something that I regret. That's why it was important when I did address Season 11 that I let everyone know that even though I may not see eye to eye with the people that I used to that are on the show, I do respect them to some degree. So, is it like the universe that's like reality TV is just we're hitting a dark spot right now? Because it does. Even watching Jersey feels heavy.”
Kent mentioning Giudice earlier on in the conversation is interesting, as it seems she was addressing reports Giudice may not return to the show (which she has since denied). Back in June, Kent spoke on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast and what she said made fans think she may not return to Vanderpump Rules.
“I feel like I’m in such a strange space. I don’t feel like I fit into Vanderpump Rules. I don’t feel like I fit into The Valley. But then I also don’t feel like I fit into Real Housewives. I’m kind of in this weird zone," she said at the time.
Vanderpump Rules is currently on a production break and nothing has been confirmed yet in terms of casting for next season.