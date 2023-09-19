Lala Kent Labels Raquel Leviss a 'Coward' and 'Beyond Helpless' for Blocking Tom Sandoval on Instagram
Though Raquel Leviss insisted that receiving mental health treatment post-Scandoval did her a world of good, Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent thinks otherwise.
During the mom-of-one's Monday, September 18, Amazon Live, a fan asked her opinion on Leviss blocking Tom Sandoval after he left her a birthday message on Instagram.
"Well, I see the mental health facility really helped her. She has just come so far," the blonde beauty quipped of Leviss, who's now going by her birth name of Rachel.
"She’s just so removed from this world. You know I really tried, dude," she continued. "Rachel, I really tried. And you are just beyond helpless."
"I can’t believe she blocked him," Kent confessed. "Like honey, we have moved on. That happened, like, 500 years ago. Right?"
The Give Them Lala author noted that if Leviss did want to hash out the drama with any of her fellow Bravo stars, she should have done so face to face instead of opting not to return for the new season of VPR, which the cast just finished filming.
"If you had something to say, you should’ve strapped on your ovaries and you should’ve come on the show after you blew everyone’s world up, and you should’ve addressed it. But instead, apparently all you learned from your time away is that you get on social media," the reality star told Leviss.
"Here's the difference between you and me: I'm willing to go toes on the 'gram, on Twitter, on Threads, on Facebook, and then when I see you, we're still gonna go toes. You don't know how to do that because you're a coward," she stated.
As OK! reported, Sandoval commented on Leviss' birthday post, "Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend." Disgusted by him reaching out, she blocked his account, informing fans of the bold move by taking a screenshot of his blocked page.
The pair's drama first began in March, when Leviss became persona non grata after her months-long affair with Sandoval was exposed.
Throughout their tryst, the musician was still dating girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, who was friends with Leviss at the time.
After Madix found out about the hookups, she dumped Sandoval, though he and Leviss continued to see each other.
However, their fling quickly fizzled, and after immense backlash from her peers and fans, Leviss retreated to a mental health facility.
Once she was released, she recorded a podcast episode with Bethenny Frankel, where she dished on what she realized while in the rehab center.
"I believed I was in love with Tom at the time. I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him," she shared. "I also don't believe that he was truly in love with me either."
"I was filming in a tumultuous environment. I was needing some validation and somebody to hear what I was going through, and here comes along Tom, who really gave me that time of day to share my side of the story in a non-judgment zone," Leviss added. "That's exactly what I needed in that moment."