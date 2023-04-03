Lamar Odom 'Ready To Start Saving Lives' As He Invests In Multiple Drug Treatment Centers After Years-Long Addiction Battle

"For part of our marriage. I had to tell her. We can't hide that forever," the retired NBA player said of his marriage to The Kardashians star, which ended in 2013. "I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s***. The things that y'all think y'all know is crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is really crazy."

After tying the knot with Kardashian, Odom admitted his addiction to women also became an issue. "When I became Khloé Kardash­ian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing," he said in a 2017 interview. "B***** and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do."