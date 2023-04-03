OK Magazine
Lamar Odom 'Ready To Start Saving Lives' As He Invests In Multiple Drug Treatment Centers After Years-Long Addiction Battle

Apr. 3 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Lamar Odom is giving back in a big way.

The former NBA star reportedly invested in multiple drug rehabilitation centers in California years after almost losing his life due to a battle with addiction.

Odom has partnered with Christian hip-hop artist Dontae Ralston and former Hall of Fame skateboarder Dennis Martinez to open the treatment centers, which helped him recover following his overdose in 2015.

According to insiders close to the 43-year-old, the facility will be called "Odom Wellness Treatment Centers," as he's "ready to start saving lives" and will be "highly involved" in helping patients.

"He wants to help everyone he can," Odom's representative made clear. "He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others."

Khloé Kardashian's former husband infamously overdosed at Love Ranch brothel in Nevada in 2015, suffering twelve seizures, six strokes, lung collapse and kidney rupture. "Drugs was my girlfriend. I had a wife ... and cocaine," Odom explained in TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.

"For part of our marriage. I had to tell her. We can't hide that forever," the retired NBA player said of his marriage to The Kardashians star, which ended in 2013. "I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s***. The things that y'all think y'all know is crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is really crazy."

After tying the knot with Kardashian, Odom admitted his addiction to women also became an issue. "When I became Khloé Kardash­ian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing," he said in a 2017 interview. "B***** and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do."

TMZ was the first to report on Odom acquiring the rehab centers.

