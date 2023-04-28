Lamar Odom Suggests Bam Margera Turns to Religion Amid Drug & Alcohol Abuse: 'Jesus Christ Should Help Him'
From one former reality star to another, Lamar Odom is trying to help Bam Margera escape the dark place he is currently in.
While speaking with reporters in Manhattan Beach, Calif., the retired NBA star, 43, offered his advice to Margera as he struggles with drug and alcohol abuse while facing multiple arrests in the span of a few weeks.
"Well does he have God in his life?" Odom started off asking a reporter hours after Margera surrendered himself to the Pennsylvania State Police Department on Thursday, April 27, following a five-day run from law enforcement.
"A relationship with Jesus Christ should help," the ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian told the news outlet, noting Margera should only turn to religion if that's something he is interested in.
"But if his problem is alcohol and drugs, I want to reach out my hand to him and give him bread in my facility, my wellness center," Odom continued in regards to the three rehabilitation centers he co-owns and operates.
"If he wants the help, then it’s here for him. I’m reaching out my arms to him. All he has to do is show up," the former L.A. Lakers power forward said.
Odom, who has admittedly experienced similar substance abuse issues, added that Margera should only come "if he wants it, though," because "you have to want it" in order to successfully overcome the difficult battle.
"I love him and just stay strong," the father-of-three concluded.
Odom's offer of support comes in the midst of Margera's out of control spiral — which has left his family and friends extremely concerned.
The former MTV star, 43, faces six charges of "harassment", "simple assault" and issuing "terroristic threats." He is scheduled to appear for his next court hearing on Thursday, May 25, after turning himself in to police following an alleged physical confrontation with his older brother, Jess.
Margera's sibling took to Twitter to provide further details on the troubled stuntman's current state of mind while his was missing for several days after allegedly threatening to put a bullet in his brother's head. Before the police showed up on the scene, Margera fled into the woods.
"Bam really is the sweetest guy when he isn’t messed up. But since his meth habit, hes unrecognizable & I really don’t know what he’s capable of. Seeing him screaming @ at a person that wasn’t there, hallucinating. It’s really scary & heartbreaking," Margera's brother wrote on social media of the intense situation.
TMZ spoke to Odom about Margera's wellbeing.