Lance Bass Urges Fans to Forgive Justin Timberlake After Britney Spears Detailed Their Tumultuous Relationship in Bombshell Tell-All
Forgive and forget?
On Friday, October 27, Lance Bass weighed in on the controversy surrounding fellow *NSYNC member Justin Timberlake.
Timberlake has recently faced a plethora of backlash after Britney Spears revealed details about their tumultuous relationship, which lasted from 1999-2002, in her memoir.
In The Woman in Me, Spears, 41, accused Timberlake, 42, of cheating and revealed that she had an abortion because he “didn’t want to be a father.”
Bass, however, has called fans to stop berating the father-of-two, who is now happily married to actress Jessica Biel.
“Look, everyone has their own opinion,” Bass began. “I feel like the world is so full of hate right now and we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did. Let’s take a note from her.”
“Everyone deserves to tell their story, she did, and I hope the fans can find some forgiveness,” he added, noting that he purchased Spears’ book and plans to read it soon.
As OK! previously reported, the hate comments from “The Britney Army” became so overwhelming for Timberlake, on Thursday, October 26, he disabled his comments on Instagram. From there, fans began to comment on his wife’s profile, which caused her to also turn off the feature.
Some of the remarks that led Biel to take action included, “How can you still be married to a man who destroyed [their] ex-girlfriend’s psychological well-being?” and “I never understood what you saw in Justin.”
A third person added, “Why do you stay with him?” while a fourth wrote, “Your husband is 🗑️.”
While Timberlake and his family have been greatly negatively affected by the release, Spears’ work became "the highest selling celebrity memoir" after just one day on shelves.
A source recently spilled about the boy band alum’s feelings on the “Toxic” singer’s portrayal of him.
"Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book," they said, adding that while the pop star is just telling the story "from her point of view," Timberlake is simply "not OK with it."
Despite this, he "has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her."
The insider then alleged that even if Timberlake were to speak with Spears it likely wouldn’t go over well.
"Doing this book has given Britney life, and she really doesn’t care who is offended by anything in it because it is what happened," the source stated. "She was there and lived through it. No one can say anything. She has got this all out of her and is moving on now."
