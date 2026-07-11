'Landman' Star Ali Larter, 50, Rocks Cherry Print Bikini for 'Epic' July 4th in the 'Mountains': Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Ali Larter celebrated the Fourth of July surrounded by breathtaking scenery — and looked fabulous while doing it. The Landman star, 50, gave fans a peek at her Independence Day festivities by sharing a collection of photos from a mountain getaway with family and friends. From floating down the river to spending time fishing, Larter fully embraced the holiday and the great outdoors. "🇺🇸Epic 4th in the Mountains!🇺🇸," she captioned the Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alilarter/Instagram Ali Larter wore a cherry-print bikini top with distressed denim shorts while posing with friends

Article continues below advertisement

One standout photo showed the actress posing with two friends while wearing a cherry-print bikini top paired with distressed denim shorts. She finished the casual summer look with a baseball cap and sunglasses, perfectly complementing the rustic backdrop. Another snapshot captured Larter floating peacefully down a river on an inflatable tube beside a friend as they soaked in the stunning mountain views. Other photos showed the actress wading through a stream in full fishing gear, smiling as she enjoyed the outdoor adventure. The festive carousel also included gorgeous landscape shots, crystal-clear water and heartwarming moments shared with family and friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Gushed Over Larter

Source: @alilarter/Instagram Ali Larter celebrated the Fourth of July by spending time with family and friends during a mountain getaway.

As expected, fans couldn't get enough of the holiday recap. “The mountains are the BEST for the 4th! 😍🇺🇸❤️,” one follower wrote. “That's the American dream right there! 🇺🇸 Thank you for sharing! 💪,” another gushed. Another added, “Idahome! I knew you were cool. They couldn’t have chosen a better actress for Landman. ❤️.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why She Left Hollywood Behind

Source: @alilarter/Instagram Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur moved to Idaho after taking a family road trip during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vacation update comes months after Larter opened up about why she and her husband, Hayes MacArthur, decided to trade Hollywood for life in Idaho. “We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness,” the actress told Rue Magazine. “Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before." She also shared what makes their new community so special. "People look out for each other. There’s a real sense of community here and we’re so happy to be a part of it,” she said. According to the magazine, both Larter and MacArthur were raised with strong ties to their hometowns before eventually settling in Los Angeles for their acting careers. Larter grew up in New Jersey, while MacArthur is originally from Illinois.

Life in Idaho Has Been a Fresh Start

Source: @alilarter/Instagram Ali Larter said living in the mountains has helped slow down her fast-paced life.