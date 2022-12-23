LaNisha Cole Insists 'Coparenting Is A Breeze' After Hinting At Toxic Relationship With Nick Cannon: 'Teamwork Makes The Dream Work'
Water under the bridge? Only days after shading her baby daddy, LaNisha Cole appears to be back on good terms with Nick Cannon.
"Co-parenting is a breeze when you see eye to eye," the model captioned an Instagram Story of the Masked Singer host holding their 3-month-old daughter, Onyx, at her "first class."
Cole, 40, continued, "It’s all about this one, our Onyx. Teamwork makes the dream work."
The stunner went on to divulge details about the day she and Cannon welcomed their baby girl to the world in September. "Nick was playing ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder in the delivery room," she recalled. "My heart smiles every time I hear this song It will forever be special. It’s her song."
The status of Cole and Cannon's relationship before and after the birth of Onyx remains somewhat of a mystery, as the Drumline actor didn't publicly disclose he was expecting a baby with her before she gave birth.
However, once his ninth child was born, Cannon rushed to social media to share the joyous news. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" he captioned a photo of him with the new mom and newborn. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth."
He continued, "I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities," before adding: "I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says."
Meanwhile, Cole's motherhood journey has been anything but easy, with her revealing in October that their baby girl was on the receiving end of "disgusting" death threats.
In addition, Cole recently appeared to be on the rocks with her baby daddy, having shaded him for posting photos with his other children and baby mamas while leaving her and her daughter out.
"It’s important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all," she captioned an Instagram Story earlier this month. "It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love."
In another post, Cole asked her followers to share their stories of "overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships," promising she will share her own in due time.
In addition to Onyx, The Wild n' Out star is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1, and Rise, three months, with Brittany Bell. Cannon also shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and almost 2-month-old Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, as well as Legendary Love, 5 months, with Bre Tiesi.
Cannon is also expecting his second child with Alyssa Scott after their late son, Zen, died in December 2021 from brain cancer.