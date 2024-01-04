Donald Trump's 2 Senior Advisors 'Keep Him Out of the Public Eye' to Avoid Him From Saying 'Crazy' Things, Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims
Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed that two of Donald Trump's senior advisors keep him on a tight leash so that he doesn't say anything too alarming while on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election.
"I don't want to overstate this notion he has a sophisticated team around him," The View star, 34, said on CNN This Morning on Wednesday, January 3, of her former boss. "Beyond the two individuals, it's probably a mishmash of folks that have been clinging to him since 2016 or those that kinda stayed after January 6th."
"Those two individuals know that keeping Trump out of the public eye, more or less, is actually the best thing they can do. Donald Trump is not out giving huge rallies in the way that he was at this time in 2020. We're going to see that tick up. He's not on Twitter. He's not giving big sit down interviews, he's not on mainstream media in a regular pace," she continued, adding that the advisors Suzie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, "know when to reel him in."
The TV star believes that if the former president, 77, is censored a bit, it will only help his campaign — not hurt it.
"So I think the public is kinda forgetting the chaos and the crazy of Trump. I think that's reflected in some of the poll numbers that we're seeing in how much he's surpassing his challengers. The more that people see him, the more they're gonna remember," she said.
"The best operative in the world cannot stop Donald Trump, they cannot convince him to not be his own worst enemy, they can't convince him to not say and do crazy things," Griffin added. "So, we're gonna start seeing more of that, I guess, in the first quarter of this year."
As OK! previously reported, Griffin commented on how Trump is likely feeling as he goes into the new year with a lot of legal troubles on his plate.
Though the businessman seems like he's calm and collected, the brunette beauty claims it's all an act.
"It's kind of vintage Donald Trump," Griffin told CNN. "He is known for these kinds of unhinged holiday rants and then he follows up with a clip of him on Home Alone II. Listen, it shows that Jack Smith lives in his head in a very big way. He is very concerned about the DOJ investigation into the events around January 6th. This is the driving force behind his political campaign."
She continued: "As much as his campaign advisers would want it to be the economy, jobs, foreign policy, he keeps going back to the fact that he honestly is worried that he will end up in jail. He needs to get elected president to pardon himself. So kind of his true colors are showing when he makes it all about Jack Smith and then puts a bow on it with the old 'rot in h---' at the end."