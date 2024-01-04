Donald Trump's 2 Senior Advisors 'Keep Him Out of the Public Eye' to Avoid Him From Saying 'Crazy' Things, Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims

The TV star believes that if the former president, 77, is censored a bit, it will only help his campaign — not hurt it.

"So I think the public is kinda forgetting the chaos and the crazy of Trump. I think that's reflected in some of the poll numbers that we're seeing in how much he's surpassing his challengers. The more that people see him, the more they're gonna remember," she said.

"The best operative in the world cannot stop Donald Trump, they cannot convince him to not be his own worst enemy, they can't convince him to not say and do crazy things," Griffin added. "So, we're gonna start seeing more of that, I guess, in the first quarter of this year."