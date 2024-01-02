Donald Trump Mocked for Showing Off His 'Weird' Ear at New Year's Eve Party: 'Converting Back to His Alien Heritage'
Donald Trump's appearance is once again being ripped apart. This time around, people couldn't help but comment on his ear from his New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Ron Filipkowski, a former federal prosecutor, re-shared the picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Trump last night with Dominica Ambassador to UN. Ear looks weird."
People quickly commented on the snapshot. One person wrote, "Looks like a face lift scar," while another added, "Is that from plastic surgery or are we talking mission impossible mask lol."
A third person added, "I was a surgical tech for cosmetic surgeons and that's what I thought," while a fourth person joked, "He's converting back to his alien heritage."
"Trump face lift?" a fifth person pondered.
Others brought up Trump's alleged odor, which was recently exposed. "looks like he's enjoying his own odor," one person quipped, while another said, "Maybe Trump is trying to ignore the stench after relieving himself. #TrumpSmellsBad."
As OK! previously reported, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger revealed Trump has a stench.
"I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor," Kinzinger wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 16. "It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can."
In another interview a few weeks later, Kinzinger shared more details about the smell.
"It’s not good. The best way to describe it … take armpits, ketchup, a butt, and … makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne. That’s kind of that. I’ve been amazed that everybody is just kind of learning about this now," he said while appearing on The MeidasTouch Network.
Ever since Kinzinger's revelation, more and more people have spoken about their experience with Trump.
In a viral TikTok video, user @bestofajack04 claimed Trump was kicked out of a steakhouse in the '80s because people were grumbling about his odor.
“Years ago I posted about Trump being kicked out of Keens Steakhouse in Manhattan, where I was eating with my father in 1983, because his smell was so offensive,” the TikToker alleged.
“This wasn’t an elderly thing – it was 1983. I wouldn’t make fun of Trump today if it was an elderly thing. That’s not what we do on the left. It happens to elderly people. Trump wasn’t elderly,” he continued.
The social media user then pointed out how he ended up getting kicked out. “We didn’t complain. The table next to him complained and the table behind him complained. We smelled it, but my father and I didn’t complain about it. Trump was not elderly. The smell was so f------- offensive that they finally had to ask him to leave, and he did leave, quietly, right by us and then wafted us," he claimed. “Trump’s been s-------- all over himself for almost 30 f--------- [years].”