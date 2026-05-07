CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Lara Trump Says the Met Gala Has Turned Into a 'Freak Show' Source: @laratrump/youtube; MEGA Lara Trump ironically blasted the Met Gala and its attendees as a 'freak show' of 'hypocrites' after Anna Wintour allegedly banned Trump family. Lesley Abravanel May 7 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump was bitter about not being invited to the Met Gala, richly calling it a “freak show” of “hypocrites.” The wife of Eric Trump criticized the event and its attendees during an appearance on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle. She described the gala as having "devolved into a bit of a freak show" and labeled the celebrity guests as "likely the biggest group of hypocrites you are ever going to see.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @foxnews/youtube Lara Trump went off about the Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Lara Trump nails it: "At one time, the Met Gala was a very elegant and kind of regal, in some ways, affair...It's kind of devolved into a bit of a freak show...You think about who these people are; this is likely the biggest group of hypocrites you're ever going to see." 🎯 pic.twitter.com/RcqwDbAgVV — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 6, 2026 Source: @Jules31415/X Lara Trump called people who go to the gala 'hypocrites.'

"At one time, the Met Gala was a very elegant and regal, in some ways, affair ... It's kind of devolved into a bit of a freak show ... You think about who these people are; this is likely the biggest group of hypocrites you're ever going to see,” said the former low-level Inside Edition producer. Lara has never attended the exclusive gala, nor has she ever been invited. She sarcastically joked that invitations for her family "got lost in the mail.” Her comments followed reports that Anna Wintour, the chairperson of the Met Gala, a position she has held officially since 1999, banned the Trump family in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lara has a reported net worth of around $10 million.

Lara ironically claimed attendees use the platform to "preach to us" and showcase perceived moral superiority while maintaining lifestyles that average Americans cannot relate to. As of late 2025, Eric’s net worth is estimated at approximately $400 million to $750 million, largely driven by a 7.3 percent stake in the crypto mining company American Bitcoin and involvement in World Liberty Financial. Lara has a reported net worth of around $10 million, accumulated through media work and political roles. She contrasted the current state of the gala with what she described as its past "regal" and "elegant" nature, even though Lara has faced mockery and criticism for several of her” tacky” fashion choices, with critics calling certain outfits "provocative," "trashy" or "inappropriate" for the venue.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lara Trump has been criticized for her fashion sense.

She was recently criticized for wearing a micro-mini skirt on a golf course, while others have dubbed her look part of a “Mar-a-Lago Face” trend. Social media critics blasted the aspiring pop singer, with one noting she seemed quite envious, saying, “Coming from someone who's been banned from the gala... this makes perfect sense. She had no idea what this year's theme was, either. But... Mar-A Lago face.” “She didn’t get an invite, right?” quipped another. “Who cares what she says? Crime family. Wake up!” remarked another.

Source: MEGA Lara Trump liked Nicole Kidman's outfit.