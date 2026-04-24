Politics Lara Trump Slammed Over Her Net Worth Claims About Father-in-Law Donald Trump: 'Blatantly False' Source: MEGA Lara Trump was dragged for claiming Donald Trump left office with less money than he went in with. Lesley Abravanel April 24 2026, Updated 7:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lara Trump faced significant backlash after claiming during an interview on “The Katie Miller Podcast” that her father-in-law, President Donald Trump, had been "punished" financially for entering politics. She asserted that "zeros" had been taken off his net worth and that his life would have been "much easier" if he had never run for office. “I wish people would appreciate, especially people on the other side of the aisle, how much easier his life would have been if he’d never gotten involved in politics,” she said.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump was blasted for her comments about the president.

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Lara Trump: “I wish people would appreciate how much easier Donald Trump’s life would’ve been if he'd never gotten involved in politics.



He's the one President to leave the White House with less money than he went into it with”



Fact check: Donald Trump and his family made over… pic.twitter.com/hQoiHWjAJf — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 23, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X Lara Trump said 'he's the one president to leave the White House with less money than he went into it with.'

“He’s the one president to leave the White House with less money than he went into it with. The presidency has cost him. Zeros had come off his net worth. He was the only president in American history to walk out of the White House poorer than he walked in,” the tone deaf Donald Trump-daughter-in-law said. Critics pointed to recent financial assessments, including Forbes reports, that estimated Donald's net worth had surged to $6.5 billion — a three times increase since 2024. While Lara claimed the presidency cost him billions, financial reports showed his wealth nearly doubled to $4.2 billion during his time in office.

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Source: MEGA Popular anti-Trump account Republicans Against Trump blasted the claims with a fact check post.

Popular anti-Trump account Republicans Against Trump blasted the claims with a fact check post sharing a New Yorker article that reported, “Donald Trump and his family made over $4 billion since he took office.” Much of this growth was attributed to ventures that did not exist before his return to politics, such as the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency, various memecoins, and prediction market companies like Polymarket, in which Donald Trump Jr. is an investor. Critics and Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.), characterized the family's financial gains as "corruption in plain sight," citing multimillion-dollar government contracts and foreign investments into Trump-branded properties.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump spoke about her father-in-law on the podcast.

Opponents noted that while Lara portrayed the family as suffering, her husband, Eric Trump, had recently touted a $24 million Pentagon deal won by his firm. Social media critics pounced on Lara’s comments, with one joking, “Fixed it for her: Lara Trump: ‘I wish people would appreciate how much easier OUR LIVES would’ve been if DONALD TRUMP never gotten involved in politics.’” “Ms. Trump, this is blatantly false! According to multiple credible sources, the president has unethically, and possibly illegally, enriched himself in less than 1 1/2 years in his 2nd term by 1.4 BILLION! Some sources cite 3 billion, making Trump the most corrupt president!” schooled another.

Source: MEGA Barron Trump’s net worth is estimated at $150 million.