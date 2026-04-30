Politics Lara Trump's Selfie With Tiffany and Ivanka Trump Raises Eyebrows About 'Fillers' and 'Plastic Surgery' Source: @LaraLeaTrump/X A selfie of Lara, Tiffany and Ivanka Trump fueled plastic surgery rumors as the trio was blasted for their Marie Antoinette moment. Lesley Abravanel April 30 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A selfie of Lara, Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump together from a White House state dinner and recent Instagram Stories has reignited long-standing public speculation about their use of filters, cosmetic fillers and plastic surgery. While the family members have generally avoided confirming these rumors, experts and social media users frequently point to a specific, highly curated aesthetic often dubbed the "Mar-a-Lago face" or “MAGA face.” The look is a highly conspicuous aesthetic among President Donald Trump's inner-circle women and MAGA elites, characterized by excessive, uniform filler, Botox and surgical enhancements. Experts describe it as a "high-glam," youthful and "conspicuous" look aimed at signaling status and in-group loyalty.

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📸😘 pic.twitter.com/95z9Ru9PC3 — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) April 29, 2026 Source: @LaraLeaTrump/X The new selfie raised eyebrows.

Features include large, overfilled lips, taut cheeks, sharp, contoured jawlines, and "frozen" facial expressions. Often paired with heavy "conservative girl" makeup, spray tans, and dramatic lashes, as seen most notably in former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Critics and plastic surgery experts have noted several features across the trio that suggest professional enhancement. Some surgeons, such as Dr. Anita Kulkarni, have reportedly turned away clients requesting this look to avoid results that cross into Maleficent territory.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump posed with Ivanka and Tiffany Trump.

They attribute the trend's persistence to "filler blindness," where being surrounded by individuals with overt work normalizes the uncanny valley appearance. Observers have pointed to Lara’s fuller lips and rounder cheeks, which some experts believe are the result of dermal fillers. There is also speculation about an upper eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) and possible rhinoplasty (nose job).

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Source: MEGA Ivanka’s changing facial structure has led to estimates of extensive work costing up to $400,000.

Ivanka’s changing facial structure has led to estimates of extensive work costing up to $400,000, with experts suggesting procedures like rhinoplasty, buccal fat removal and jaw implants to achieve her more angular, "doll-like" appearance. Observers also claimed Tiffany looked "unrecognizable" in selfies, specifically noting what appeared to be increased lip filler and a smoother, potentially filtered facial texture. Online critics quipped about the tone deaf selfie, calling it “plastic surgery gone wrong,” “Overly Cosmeticized Trump Cult Leaders,” and “a meeting of the Marie Antoinette Club founders,” and blasted the trio for their vapid post amidst all the issues facing the United States under the president's leadership.

Source: MEGA Lara Trump said there are 'bigger fish to fry' than her appearance.