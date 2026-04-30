or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > lara trump
OK LogoPolitics

Lara Trump's Selfie With Tiffany and Ivanka Trump Raises Eyebrows About 'Fillers' and 'Plastic Surgery'

pic of Lara, Tiffany & Ivanka Trump.
Source: @LaraLeaTrump/X

A selfie of Lara, Tiffany and Ivanka Trump fueled plastic surgery rumors as the trio was blasted for their Marie Antoinette moment.

April 30 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A selfie of Lara, Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump together from a White House state dinner and recent Instagram Stories has reignited long-standing public speculation about their use of filters, cosmetic fillers and plastic surgery.

While the family members have generally avoided confirming these rumors, experts and social media users frequently point to a specific, highly curated aesthetic often dubbed the "Mar-a-Lago face" or “MAGA face.

The look is a highly conspicuous aesthetic among President Donald Trump's inner-circle women and MAGA elites, characterized by excessive, uniform filler, Botox and surgical enhancements. Experts describe it as a "high-glam," youthful and "conspicuous" look aimed at signaling status and in-group loyalty.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @LaraLeaTrump/X

The new selfie raised eyebrows.

Features include large, overfilled lips, taut cheeks, sharp, contoured jawlines, and "frozen" facial expressions. Often paired with heavy "conservative girl" makeup, spray tans, and dramatic lashes, as seen most notably in former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Critics and plastic surgery experts have noted several features across the trio that suggest professional enhancement.

Some surgeons, such as Dr. Anita Kulkarni, have reportedly turned away clients requesting this look to avoid results that cross into Maleficent territory.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Lara Trump posed with Ivanka and Tiffany Trump.
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump posed with Ivanka and Tiffany Trump.

They attribute the trend's persistence to "filler blindness," where being surrounded by individuals with overt work normalizes the uncanny valley appearance.

Observers have pointed to Lara’s fuller lips and rounder cheeks, which some experts believe are the result of dermal fillers.

There is also speculation about an upper eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) and possible rhinoplasty (nose job).

MORE ON:
lara trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Ivanka’s changing facial structure has led to estimates of extensive work costing up to $400,000.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka’s changing facial structure has led to estimates of extensive work costing up to $400,000.

Ivanka’s changing facial structure has led to estimates of extensive work costing up to $400,000, with experts suggesting procedures like rhinoplasty, buccal fat removal and jaw implants to achieve her more angular, "doll-like" appearance.

Observers also claimed Tiffany looked "unrecognizable" in selfies, specifically noting what appeared to be increased lip filler and a smoother, potentially filtered facial texture.

Online critics quipped about the tone deaf selfie, calling it “plastic surgery gone wrong,”

“Overly Cosmeticized Trump Cult Leaders,” and “a meeting of the Marie Antoinette Club founders,” and blasted the trio for their vapid post amidst all the issues facing the United States under the president's leadership.

image of Lara Trump said there are 'bigger fish to fry' than her appearance.
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump said there are 'bigger fish to fry' than her appearance.

“The U.S. economy is teetering on a collapse again. But go off with your botox & filtered selfies...” snapped another.

The New York Independent agreed and continued with the Antoinette analogy, saying, “People are living pay-check to pay-check amid rising prices, from gas to health care, while the Trump ladies party away. What a glorious life... let the rest eat cake.”

Despite the intense scrutiny, Lara has maintained that there are "bigger fish to fry" than their appearance.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.