Lara Trump Faces Backlash Over 'Provocative and Immodest' New Year's Eve Dress: 'Not Classy'
Lara Trump faced backlash from her more conservative followers after sharing an Instagram Reel of herself wearing a revealing dress at a New Year's Eve party.
The former television producer, who is married to Donald Trump's son Eric, showed off her figure in a plunging, white gown that had a slit at the waist, exposing her hip and legs.
"Welcome to the party, 2024 🎉 (totally insane dress by Oscar Lopez," she captioned a video featuring her walking in slow motion as she made her entrance in the lavish outfit.
However, a majority of Lara's followers who commented expressed their disappointment in her choice of outfit for her night out on the town.
"The dress is a no, not classy," one user wrote, while another agreed, "Poor choice of dress sorry I have to say it, yes she is pretty but leave the body expose for your husband or for the beach."
"I love you and your family but this dress is too provocative and immodest. I bet you wouldn’t want your daughter dressing like that," a third user replied, "While I am fond of Lara Trump , I have to say that this dress does nothing to enhance her image or beauty ! Sorry , but poor choice of wardrobe!"
Other comments accused her of lowering herself to "Hollywood standards" and called the outfit "tacky."
"Why people have to show part of their bodies nowadays?" a critic questioned. "They are missing true class and elegance."
This comes only a few months after Lara was mocked for dressing up as "MAGA Barbie" for Halloween 2023.
The 41-year-old shared a video to Instagram of her sporting a a hot pink bodysuit, a pink and white MAGA hat, white socks and sneakers.
"You don’t have an original idea in that noggin of yours. You steal from Tom Petty and Now Barbie. And Barbie is so not MAGA 🙄," one user wrote, and another chimed in, "Bravo, wearing a MAGA Barbie hat made in China with money from the 'Save the Election' campaign."
"This is rich. Your cult spent weeks ripping the movie when it premiered and now you’re pandering," another said.