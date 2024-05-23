OK Magazine
ROYALS

Meghan Markle 'Wants to Be Marie Antoinette and Mother Teresa' as Duchess Pursues Career in Hollywood

meghan markle wants seen marie antoinette mother teresa hollywood
Source: MEGA
By:

May 23 2024, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle was slammed by a royal commentator for attempting to establish herself in Hollywood and making friendships with elite figures in the entertainment industry.

meghan markle wants seen marie antoinette mother teresa hollywood
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle launched American Riviera Orchard earlier this year.

"She cannot see any problem with being super rich and mixing with celebrities while telling people her real focus is the poor and the marginalized," Tom Quinn told the outlet.

"One former friend of the couple insists Meghan wants to be both Marie Antoinette and Mother Teresa of Calcutta," he claimed.

meghan markle wants seen marie antoinette mother teresa hollywood
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is building a career in Hollywood after leaving the royal fold.

Currently, Meghan and Prince Harry live in lavish Montecito, Calif., and according to Live Mint, the couple is worth $60 million.

''A big problem for Meghan is that she often seems almost obsessively driven by money," Quinn continued. "Despite the couple's enormous wealth, Meghan never thinks it's enough because she is living next door to celebrities who are far richer."

This wouldn't be the first time, Quinn accused the Duchess of Sussex of distracting from her charitable initiatives. OK! previously reported Quinn claimed Meghan wants to be celebrated for her philanthropy.

"Of course, with Meghan’s well-publicized determination to be seen as a role model, a champion of the poor and marginalized and of women, a trip to Nigeria was a godsend," Quinn told an outlet. "She was able to meet women’s leadership groups and to make speeches about how pleased she was to discover that she is 43 percent Nigerian."

meghan markle wants seen marie antoinette mother teresa hollywood
Source: mega

The pair live in California.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
While in Lagos and Nigeria, fans of the former actress applauded her wardrobe and her participation in a women in leadership panel.

"The problem as ever with Meghan is that the trip became less and less about Nigeria and its difficulties and more and more about Meghan," the commentator continued. "Much of what Meghan said about being herself 43 percent Nigerian and about how proud she was to be a role model, sounded like humble bragging."

"She wants to be praised and admired for her work so the focus shifts from the good causes she espouses to her," he added.

Aside from the public perception of Meghan, the duchess is building her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but the company received a mixed response from potential shoppers.

“The one fly in the ointment is Meghan’s new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special,” Quinn shared.

“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized," Quinn alleged. "Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her – she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work.”

Although American Riviera Orchard isn't available in retailers, the actress sent 50 jars of jam to friends and stars to promote the brand. Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, Abigail Spencer and more shared the item on social media.

“She is especially sensitive about any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the U.S. – from her point of view this is something to be admired not criticized,” he added.

Quinn spoke to The Mirror.

