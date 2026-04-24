CNN Star Stunned at Donald Trump's 'Atrocious' Poll Numbers

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CNN data analyst Harry Enten was stunned by President Donald Trump's net economic approval rating among independent voters, which has plummeted to -55 points. This represents a nearly 60-point drop since the start of his second term in January 2025, when he held a positive one-point rating with this group. Enten described these numbers as "downright atrocious" and "the worst ever" for a president at this point in their term in over 50 years.

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CNN's Harry Enten just told the American people the truth about Trump's economy. His net approval is negative 32-the worst at this point in any term. Worse than Biden. Worse than Bush. Worse than Carter. Among independents, it's negative 55-a 60-point drop



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Source: MEGA A CNN analyst said Donald Trump's poll numbers are 'atrocious.'

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Source: CNN Trump’s net economic approval among all voters is -32 points.

“These are atrocious,” Enten told colleague Kaitlan Collins. “This trendline is atrocious. Trump’s net approval rating on the economy in term one at this point, look at this. Trump was above water at plus two points. It was a plus sign for him. This was one of his best issues. It was the reason he got elected to a second term back in 2024. Look at this. In January 2025, at the beginning of his second term, he was at plus six points. But down he goes!" Trump’s net economic approval among all voters is -32 points (34 percent approve vs. 66 percent disapprove). “Look at this. He’s now at negative 32 points, his net approval rating on the economy. That is down – get this – nearly 40 points from where he was at the beginning of his second term. This is the worst rating in the average of polls that Donald Trump has ever had on such a key issue for him,” Enten exclaimed.

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Source: MEGA The most dramatic shift is among independents.

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The most dramatic shift is among independents, where his net rating hit -55 points. “You think that negative 32 is bad? How about this? How about Trump’s economic net approval rating among independents? Look at this trendline. Look at this trendline. Back in term number one, at this point, he was breaking even, zero points. Not too great, but not too bad either,” Enten said. Enten warned that if these numbers persist, Republicans risk losing their majorities in both the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. The numbers guru explained that “in January of 2025, he was at plus one point. Look at this independent number. I mean, I’m just, I don’t even know what the words are for it. Negative 55 points?! That’s a nearly 60-point drop. If these numbers hold, the midterm elections wave adios, amigos. Kiss goodbye to that Republican majority in the House and maybe the Senate as well.”

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Source: MEGA The CNN star said the polls were the 'worst ever.'

For context, Enten noted that Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden reached lows of negative 25 points at similar points in their presidencies. “That’s kind of unheard,” Collins said. “For this president, that is always kind of been his strength. I mean, he often talks about Jimmy Carter. I mean, his numbers are worse than his. The president always talks about how bad it was under Jimmy Carter. He talks about inflation under Biden, obviously. We all were aware of that. Negative 25 is what people were giving him then. And Trump’s is now negative 32.” “Oh, it’s absolutely terrible,” Enten emphasized. “I don’t know if you’re seeing my eyes literally pop off the screen here, because these numbers are just downright atrocious. They’re the worst ever.”