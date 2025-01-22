'Her Face Looks Strange': Lara Trump Accused of Getting Plastic Surgery After 'Unrecognizable' Appearance at Father-in-Law Donald's Inauguration
Lara Trump may be going a little too heavy on the Botox.
After her father-in-law Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, January 20, the former RNC chair was slammed by critics on social media who claimed her face looked very different at the nationally televised event.
"Love Lara Trump, did she have some bad plastic surgery? She doesn't look the same, her face looks strange. I'm not being mean," one person penned, while another asked, "What's up with Lara Trump's eyes????"
Others compared Lara and Donald’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, claiming they both had been under the knife.
"Which of them has had the most plastic surgery? Both are totally unrecognizable from their former selves," they said after watching the two women at the political ceremony.
"Whoever did Laura Trump’s makeup for the inauguration ball should be fired... Normally she's a knockout but this was a miss," someone else said, as one more noted, "Most [women] look worse after plastic surgery. Just look at literally all the Trump women.”
This is not the first time people have speculated Lara has gotten some work done. In November 2024, a comparison image of Lara recently alongside a throwback photo of herself went viral.
"Crazy how different Lara Trump looks now. You wouldn't even think it was the same person," a user wrote, while another stated, "Her appearance was created in a lab. She's the product of modern cosmetic medicine.”
"Her former self was fresh and pretty. She really destroyed that with the Kardashian lips and freezing her face. What a shame," another commented.
As OK! previously reported, the internet also bashed Donald, Lara and her husband, Eric Trump, after the president’s remarks regarding the couple during his second inaugural ball.
"I just look around...my son Eric has been so incredible," Donald said onstage at the event. "Married to a woman who became the head of the Republican Party. I wonder how the h--- did that happen?"
After seeing the speech, critics on X accused the 78-year-old of nepotism.
"Turning nepotism into a family business and pretending it’s a coincidence. The corruption practically writes itself," one person said, as a second added, "Such a mystery. But I’m sure if we really think about it we’ll figure it out."
"I'm pretty sure she became the head of the Republican party because she's his daughter-in-law,” someone pointed out, while a fourth user stated, "We all know how that happened. He wanted it [to happen]."