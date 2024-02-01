Suicide Shocker: 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Producer Bradley Thomas' Wife Dies After Jumping Off Hotel Balcony
Killers of the Flower Moon producer Bradley Thomas’ wife, Isabelle, devastatingly died by suicide at age 39 on Monday night, January 29.
Isabelle heartbreakingly jumped from the balcony of a high-up floor at Hotel Angeleno in West Los Angeles, Calif., and was discovered dead at the scene upon first responders’ arrival, law enforcement sources revealed to a news publication on Thursday, February 1.
Police insiders said there was no suicide note left behind, which could have explained why she decided to take her own life.
The Medical Examiner’s Office has Isabelle’s death case listed as a suicide, with the official cause of her fatality attributed to multiple traumatic injuries suffered from her extreme fall.
Isabelle tied the knot with the famed film and television producer in 2018 before welcoming two young children together.
They were most recently pictured together at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday, January 13, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.
Isabelle’s tragic passing comes in the midst of a busy awards show season for Bradley — notably nearly one month ahead of the Oscars, where Killers of the Flower Moon is nominated for Best Picture.
Bradley is also known for his work on Dumb and Dumber, There's Something About Mary, Kingpin, Shallow Hal, All the Money in the World and Triangle of Sadness.
Prior to exchanging vows with Isabelle more than five years ago, Bradley was married to actress Hilary Matthews, who starred in a few of the films he produced, from 1997-2015.
After news broke about Isabelle's awful tragedy, condolences quickly began pouring in from social media users.
"And she was just smiling in a picture less than 3 weeks ago ….you truly never know what someone is going through. Be kind 🙏🏼," one person sorrowfully noted of the late mom-of-two's recent outing with her husband, while another added: "This is such sad news! Condolences 💐 to her family and friends. As a nation we need ❤️🩹 Pray 🙏🏿 for us all! Peace and Blessings!"
"OMG, that is awful! May she rest. 😢," a third user expressed, as a fourth added of suicde, "man it's become so relevant today. Makes me sad 😢."
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
TMZ spoke to law enforcement sources about Isabelle's suicide.