Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan 'Having A Blast' Together, But 'It’s A Go With The Flow Situation,' Clarifies Source

Just because Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been trying to keep their new romance out of the spotlight, doesn't mean things aren't heating up! In fact, an insider said the lovebirds are head over heels while "taking their time" with the relationship.

"Larsa and Marcus are still trying to play it coy [but] it’s very obvious to everyone around them that the chemistry is off the charts and they’re crazy about each other," the source added to a news outlet.