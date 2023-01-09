Larsa Pippen Caught Locking Lips With Marcus Jordan After 'RHOM' Star Insists They Are Just 'Friends'

The potential couple didn't feel the need to hide their romance from the public eye even though it was just last month that Pippen shot down rumors she was dating basketball legend Michael Jordan's second oldest son.

"We are friends," Pippen explained during an interview with The Post in December 2022. "We’ve been friends for the last couple of years and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing. So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun."