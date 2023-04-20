Larsa Pippen Slams 'Judgmental' Tamron Hall Over Their Tense Interview: 'She Was Very Negative'

On the Tuesday, April 18, episode of E! News, the talk show host, 52, defended her actions, but Pippen, 48, still wasn't having it.

"She was very negative and judgmental," the Real Housewives of Miami star commented on an Instagram post that discussed Hall's excuses.

"Her tone and facial expressions indicated she never wanted to have a conversation," Pippen continued. "If she wants to audition for Housewives I know somebody."