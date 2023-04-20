Larsa Pippen Slams 'Judgmental' Tamron Hall Over Their Tense Interview: 'She Was Very Negative'
Larsa Pippen isn't holding back when it comes to her true feelings about a past interview on The Tamron Hall Show.
The reality star appeared on the series in February, and midway through their chat, she became noticeably annoyed when Tamron Hall continued to pry about her new romance with Marcus Jordan.
On the Tuesday, April 18, episode of E! News, the talk show host, 52, defended her actions, but Pippen, 48, still wasn't having it.
"She was very negative and judgmental," the Real Housewives of Miami star commented on an Instagram post that discussed Hall's excuses.
"Her tone and facial expressions indicated she never wanted to have a conversation," Pippen continued. "If she wants to audition for Housewives I know somebody."
On E! News, Hall insisted she never intended to make her guest uncomfortable, explaining "they are in a safe space" while on her show.
She also gave a reason as to why she hounded the mom-of-four about her and Jordan's relationship, sharing, "Barbara Walters famously said she never wanted to leave an interview and have someone say, ‘You should’ve asked that.'"
- Scottie Pippen Deflects Questions About Ex-Wife Larsa After 'RHOM' Star Admits They 'Had Sex 4 Times A Night For 23 Years'
- Lisa Hochstein On Finding The 'Strength' To Get Through Difficult Season Of 'RHOM' Amid Divorce: 'I Kept On Telling My Story'
- Larsa Pippen Admits She Felt 'Betrayed' By Kardashians After Public Fallout In Resurfaced Interview
"My job is not to waste the time of the people at home. For me, it's always a respectful environment — I don't benefit from an ambush interview," Hall shared. "Every guest on our show, they know the topics."
"I say to people, 'let's talk about it. Tell me your story,'" she added. "When you're ready, I always tell people, come on [the show]. But when you sit down, you make the choice and you have to be ready."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When Pippen made her appearance on Hall's series, she was pressed about her and Jordan's 16-year age gap multiple times, in addition to being asked other details of their relationship, such as whether she met her beau's famous father, Michael Jordan.
The reality star was also peeved when the TV host asked why she would date Marcus given his dad had a falling out with Scottie Pippen, her ex-husband and father to her children.
"[Scottie] has a right to the way he feels," she replied. "I personally don't really care about what other people [think] ... I live my truth, I'm happy."