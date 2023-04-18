Scottie Pippen Deflects Questions About Ex-Wife Larsa After 'RHOM' Star Admits They 'Had Sex 4 Times A Night For 23 Years'
Scottie Pippen refused to confirm or deny the buzz over ex-wife Larsa Pippen's love life.
While walking to his car on Saturday, April 15, the retired NBA athlete was bombarded with questions about The Real Housewives of Miami star's new romance with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, but after staying silent, the reporter further dug for answers regarding the whopping number of times Scottie and Larsa had intercourse during their decades-long marriage.
“We know Marcus and Larsa are an item. Has Marcus reached out to you?" the interviewer attempted to ask, adding, "everyone wants to know, how do you feel about the relationship?"
Scottie and Larsa finalized their divorce in 2021 after tying the knot in 1997. They share Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.
Larsa sparked romance rumors with Marcus in September 2022 after the pair was spotted having lunch together. The lovebirds have since become Instagram official after months of insisting they were "just friends."
After bugging the basketball star about his ex-wife's new man, the TMZ reporter heckled Scottie for a confirmation about Larsa's recent NSFW confession.
"Were you annoyed when Larsa brought up your sex life on Real Housewives of Miami?" they asked regarding the reality star's appearance on the RHOM reunion episode last month.
"I was married for 23 years, I've always had sex like, four times a night," Larsa admitted to her castmates and Bravo frontman Andy Cohen. "So three times a week is nothing... I had sex four times a night, every night. I never had a day off for 23 years."
"Your poor vagina!" Lisa Hochstein exclaimed in disbelief, as their costar Guerdy Abraira asked if the Chicago Bulls player's away games ever got in the way of their frequent bedroom behaviors.
Larsa insisted the pair "never spent time away from each other," dishing, "we had a private plane, I traveled with my kids."
"You had sex 28 times per week, for 23 years?" Cohen questioned, still in utter disbelief of the estimated 33,488 times Larsa and Scottie would have had intercourse, as he joked, "Marcus has big shoes to fill,"
"He wears a size 15 shoe. So I think he's OK," Larsa swiftly quipped in defense of her new beau.