Larsa Pippen Reveals She & Marcus Jordan Are 'In Love,' Received Seal Of Approval From Michael Jordan Despite Pair's 16-Year Age Gap
At long last: Larsa Pippen is finally spilling the details on her and Marcus Jordan's unexpected romance — admitting she "thinks" the pair are in love!
On the Tuesday, February 28, episode of Tamron Hall's show, the reality star insisted she and her beau "are in a really good place" even though some scoff at their 16-year age gap.
"Age doesn't determine your level of maturity," the The Real Housewives of Miami cast member, 48, stated, then explaining how the two's friendship grew into something more.
"I feel like a lot of people think we've known each other for our whole lives and we have not. We met four years ago at a party," Pippen spilled, noting they bonded over some of the things they have in common, such as being from Chicago.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- 'RHOM' Stars Guerdy Abraira & Dr. Nicole Martin Felt 'Dismissed' By Larsa Pippen After Tensions Were Left 'Unresolved' At Reunion
- Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official After Insisting They Are Just 'Friends'
- Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan 'Having A Blast' Together, But 'It’s A Go With The Flow Situation,' Clarifies Source
Later on in the convo, Hall asked why the mom-of-four decided to pursue a romance given the fact her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, has a feud with Marcus' father, Michael Jordan.
"That's how Scottie feels. He has a right to the way he feels," she replied. "I personally don't really care about what other people ... I live my truth, I'm happy."
Larsa emphasized she never "planned" to date Marcus, 32, but it's something that "just happened" since they continued to hangout in the same social circle.
Hall continued to pick at their relationship given the basketball stars' history, with Larsa eventually confirming she has met her boyfriend's 'rents.
"Everyone's fine. When you're an adult, your parents just want to see you happy," the Bravo fan favorite shared, noting she's received his folks' blessing. "We've spent holidays together. We're in a great place."
The talk show host wrapped up the subject by asking Larsa what her former husband thinks of her relationship, to which she responded, "Do you feel like you should ask your ex about your future love interest?"
"The only conversations we have are based on our kids," she elaborated. "I don't ask him who he's dating, he doesn't ask me who I'm dating."
"As long as my kids are happy ... my kids love Marcus. We travel together, my kids really enjoy spending time with him," the Illinois native noted. "I feel like I'm in a great place and that's the most important thing."