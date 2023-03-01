Fans Baffled At Tamron Hall's Intense Interview Skills As She Grills Larsa Pippen About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan: 'The Shade'

"You know, I can't basically explain how someone else feels. That's how Scottie feels. He has a right to the way he feels. I live my truth. I'm happy. [Marcus] is my best friend," Larsa insisted.

Tamron then asked again, "But you could date anyone in the world, why date Michael Jordan's son?"

Larsa responded, "I didn't plan it like that. We were just together a lot with our friends. You gotta remember — being with an athlete, you get scrutinized a lot. People don't think you should have a life once you get divorced. I feel like I should have love and be able to date who I want and live happy and go wherever I wanna go and not be judged every time I'm seen with someone. It's hard."