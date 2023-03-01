Fans Baffled At Tamron Hall's Intense Interview Skills As She Grills Larsa Pippen About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan: 'The Shade'
After Tamron Hall grilled Larsa Pippen during an appearance on her talk show, fans couldn't help but laugh at the awkward — and intense — situation.
On the Tuesday, February 28, show, Hall, 52, immediately jumped into asking the reality star, 48, about her relationship with Marcus Jordan, whose father is famous NBA star Michael Jordan.
"We're in a really good place. I feel like a lot of people think we've known each other our whole lives, which we have not..." the Real Housewives of Miami star said, to which the host immediately replied, "Well, he's 16 years younger than you, so that's not possible."
Larsa, who was previously married to Michael's former pal Scottie Pippen, said the two met at a party and had mutual friends.
"We're both from Chicago, so I feel like we have a lot in common — a lot of common ground," she said. Tamron then asked, "Even with the age difference? I don't wanna say that flippantly, because men are able to date people 30 years younger without judgment. But he's 16 years younger — other than the Bulls, what do you have in common?"
Larsa hit back saying that age doesn't always matter, but Tamron hit her with a doozie.
"I think for people, the age thing is secondary. The thing is — you are a beautiful woman. You can date anybody you wanted to. Why would you date Michael Jordan's son, knowing that it's been pretty clear that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan didn't have this relationship people thought and certainly don't have it now?" she asked.
"You know, I can't basically explain how someone else feels. That's how Scottie feels. He has a right to the way he feels. I live my truth. I'm happy. [Marcus] is my best friend," Larsa insisted.
Tamron then asked again, "But you could date anyone in the world, why date Michael Jordan's son?"
Larsa responded, "I didn't plan it like that. We were just together a lot with our friends. You gotta remember — being with an athlete, you get scrutinized a lot. People don't think you should have a life once you get divorced. I feel like I should have love and be able to date who I want and live happy and go wherever I wanna go and not be judged every time I'm seen with someone. It's hard."
Larsa insisted she's happier than ever, but Tamron didn't seem to appreciate the response. "That said, he has a trophy store dedicated to his father. You guys posted a picture with a number 23 behind you. There's only one number 23. God bless, he walks around with those great Jordan shoes. That's his dad on there. He can't run from who he is. It's normal to ask, 'How did his mom respond?'" she said.
Of course, people couldn't get over how incredibly awkward the chit-chat was. One person wrote, "tamron hall is going IN on these questions to larsa pippen her foot is on her neck," while another said, "tamron hall is going IN on these questions to larsa pippen her foot is on her neck."
A third person said, "This lady Tamron Hall is not playing with Larsa. Lmfaooo period my girl asking all the real questions nun of that small talk!"
A fourth person stated, "Omg Larsa Pippen on the Tamron Hall show is MESSY rn lol she said Tamron was being negative to her," while another added, "The shade Tamron Hall is throwing at Larsa Pippen is crazy and obvious as hell I'm crying #ScottiePippen #MichaelJordan."
As OK! previously reported, Marcus and Larsa sparked dating rumors last year and only recently confirmed they are an item.