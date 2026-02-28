Late-Night Hosts Torch Donald Trump's State of the Union: 'Conniption Fit' and 'Nut Job Wannabe King'

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump declared a “golden age of America” during his annual State of the Union address Tuesday night. Late-night comedians, however, declared open season. Within hours of Trump’s 108-minute speech — now the longest State of the Union address on record — hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon delivered blistering on-air reactions that quickly dominated headlines, overshadowing the speech itself.

Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Real State of the Union’

Jimmy Kimmel called Donald Trump a 'nut job wannabe king.'

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host didn’t hold back, describing the address as “angry” and joking that “the theme of tonight’s speech was all foreigners are murderers.” “When you ramble mostly incoherently for two hours, is that technically still a speech or does it at some point become a conniption fit?” Kimmel asked. He compared Trump’s remarks — which included claims about immigration, gas prices and ending DEI initiatives — to “a Christmas message from the Grinch.” Poking fun at the speech’s length, he quipped that producers should “hire an orchestra to play him off like the Oscars” and cut him off with “YMCA” at the 90-minute mark. But Kimmel shifted into a sharper tone midway through his monologue, offering what he called “the real State of the Union.” “We have a nut job wannabe king who’s doing everything he can to censor opinions he doesn’t want to hear,” Kimmel said, accusing the president of gutting cancer research funding, enriching himself and “lining the pockets of billionaires.”

Stephen Colbert: ‘Strong, Prosperous and Respected?’

Stephen Colbert questioned Donald Trump's self-proclaimed characteristics.

Over on The Late Show, Colbert broadcast live following the address, saying there “really wasn’t much new material” in Trump’s remarks. Referencing the official theme, “America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected,” Colbert cracked, “If you have to say you’re strong, prosperous and respected, it kind of feels like you’re not.” Calling the speech “dark” and “filled with divisive lies,” Colbert suggested it was unlikely to win over voters frustrated with what he described as the “chaos and dysfunction” of Trump’s second term. Tuesday marked Colbert’s final time covering a State of the Union on The Late Show, which is slated to end in May after more than three decades on the air.

Jimmy Fallon’s Quick Hit

Jimmy Fallon said the speech was eight seconds of accomplishments and an hour and a half of riffing.

Fallon kept it lighter on The Tonight Show, joking that Trump’s speech focused on “his major accomplishments — and when those eight seconds were up, he just riffed for an hour and a half.” He added, “It was basically two hours of Trump telling us how great he is. I feel like we’ve been getting that State of the Union address every day since he took office.”

A Divided Reaction

Conservatives on social media admired President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.