Politics Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump for Naming Him in 'Money Grab' Email: 'I Was in My House Doing Nothing' Source: mega The late-night host has made roasting the president an integral part of his show in recent years. Allie Fasanella Feb. 24 2026, Updated 2:38 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel had some fun mocking Donald Trump on his show following a brief hiatus. The late-night host notably roasted the president during his monologue on Monday, February 23, after discovering he was named in the president's recent "money grab" email to MAGA supporters. "You know, so many things happened over the break. This one hit me personally," Kimmel began. "The subject line was 'DJT: Get Trump out of your mouth' – which is again somehow not a line from the Trump-Epstein files."

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube 'This one hit me personally,' the comedian declared during his monologue on Monday, February 23.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube 'For the record, I was in my house doing nothing,' Jimmy Kimmel quipped.

Reading the fundraising email to his audience, the comedian said, "'Hey, did you see it? Rating-starved hack Jimmy Kimmel is back at it again.'" The crowd erupted as Kimmel then quipped, "Wait a minute. For the record, I was in my house doing nothing. OK?" He continued reading, "'He’s on his failing late-night show, which by the way has terrible numbers. Just total disaster numbers, trying to mock you and our movement. The poor guy just loves to have my name in his mouth because he knows that without Trump, he’d have no career at all. He thinks he can sit in his Hollywood studio and laugh at the greatest political movement in the history of our country.’” "Yeah, he does," Kimmel joked. "Sometimes I stand, sometimes I sit and laugh."

'What Even Is That?'

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump for name-checking him in a fundraising email to his supporters recently.

"‘But he thinks his tired jokes can stop us. He is wrong," the host continued to read. "'While he’s busy reading a teleprompter for a tiny audience of coastal elites, I’m getting ready to address a massive crowd of MAGA patriots at the State of the Union.'" "'I need millions of MAGA patriots to step up today and show Jimmy Kimmel that his words have nothing on MAGA and that this movement will forever have more support than he could ever dream of. Join my MAGA rally blitz now and I’ll add you to my exclusive 2026 MAGA membership.'" "Well, that is tempting. We could be part of his MAGA rally blitz," Kimmel said. "What even is that? It’s like something you order at Dairy Queen, right? But please give until his feelings don’t hurt anymore, folks. Why is the president in his second term even sending fundraising emails?"

'This Was Donald Trump's Most Humiliating Legal Defeat Yet'

Source: mega The host mentioned the Supreme Court ruling against Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The comic, 58, then declared, "Maybe, I don’t know, maybe he needs it to pay all the big beautiful tariffs he has to give back now? As just about everyone but him expected, the Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs he is so inexplicably proud of are unconstitutional. The very conservative Supreme Court ruled against him 6-3.” "This was Donald Trump’s most humiliating legal defeat yet, even more than the one with the p--- star where he farted through the whole trial," he joked.

Source: mega A source claimed the POTUS may be Jimmy Kimmel's final guest in May 2027.