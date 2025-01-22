Donald Trump Demands 'Apology' From 'Nasty' Reverend Who Criticized Him: 'She Is Not Very Good at Her Job!'
Donald Trump is demanding an apology from Reverend Mariann Budde after she begged him to have "mercy" on minorities during her sermon.
In his rant, Trump referred to Budde as a “so-called Bishop” who is "a radical left hard line Trump hater.”
“She brought her church into the world of politics in a very ungracious way,” he shared. “She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart.” The president also was critical of Budde for failing to discuss the “large number of illegal migrants” that came into the United States and “killed people.”
“Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions,” he elaborated. “It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA.”
The former Apprentice boss went on to call Budde's statements during the sermon “inappropriate,” adding that the service as a whole was “very boring and uninspiring."
“She is not very good at her job!” Trump concluded, before adding Budde “and her church owe the public an apology!”
Bernie Moreno, a Republican U.S. Senator from Ohio, was also critical of the comments that were made. “As a Catholic & legal immigrant, it's outrageous that some woke Bishop would lecture President Tump about deporting illegals,” Moreno shared on social media platform X. “It's an insult to all of us who came to this country the right way. If you don't have borders, then you don't have a country.” Donald Trump Jr. quoted Moreno’s post, calling it “exactly right.”
“The immigrants who actually worked their a----- off for years to come here LEGALLY, learn English and assimilate into our culture understand it better than anyone else!” he added.
As OK! previously reported, during her speech on January 21, Budde begged Trump to be nice to some of the groups he targeted. She mentioned people are “scared," namely LGBTQ children who come from families of all political backgrounds.
She then turned the conversation to be about immigrants, as Trump previously discussed the “mass deportation” of illegal citizens.
“And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals — they may not be citizens, they may not have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals,” Budde sternly told Trump. Budde also asked him to have “mercy” on “communities whose children fear their parents will be taken away."
During the sermon, Trump was mostly stoic. His wife, Melania, was the only one to show some expression, as she was seen smirking at him when it ended.