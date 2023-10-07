'Pathetic': Doja Cat Slammed for Being on the Wrong 'Side of History' After Posting a Selfie Wearing a Neo-Nazi Shirt
Doja Cat is under fire.
On Friday, October 6, the singer shared a series of images of herself wearing a black T-shirt which featured a print of controversial comic Sam Hyde holding a gun.
The star deleted the photos shortly after she shared them as she was slammed by fans for promoting Hyde, who is believed to have ties to the neo-Nazi movement.
In June 2017, Hyde gave $5,000 to neo-Nazi blogger Andrew Anglin, who was in a legal battle for his alleged “trolling” of a Jewish woman.
In response to the shocking post, the public took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share in their disgust for the musician’s actions.
“Doja Cat is so pathetic for thinking she’s so cool and edgy by wearing a shirt w a neo-Nazi,” one person penned, while a second added, “Why did my best friend see Doja Cat wearing a neo-Nazi shirt on Instagram, and immediately ran to ticket master to sell her ticket. I said ‘ur really gonna sell ur ticket?’ and then she said ‘at some point, u have to be on the right side of history.’”
A third user said, “Doja Cat is not normal. Why would you wear an alt-right neo-Nazi on your shirt that pledged $5k to a Nazi blog owner in support of his sexual harassment trial?” while a fourth pointed out that her problematic behavior is nothing new, saying, “Doja Cat in racial chat rooms, Doja Cat makes fun of abuse victims, Doja Cat dates abusers and pedophiles, Doja Cat wears a shirt to further platform a neo-Nazi and abuse apologist… probably not a pattern though.”
After the Grammy winner took down her original upload, she posted again seemingly reacting to fan comments.
Along with a selfie in the same outfit as the original post, she repeatedly wrote the “🙄” emoji, possibly indicating that she does not care about the backlash.
“The fact that this Doja Cat's reaction to getting called out for wearing a shirt with a neo-Nazi on it after knowingly purchasing and willingly wearing it ... you don't walk into a store and buy a shirt with a Neo-nazi on it that's something you actively seek out btw,” a user said about the upload.
This is not the first time the 27-year-old has disappointed her fans.
Back in May, Doja Cat dissed her supporters when she tweeted, “Planet Her and Hot Pink were cash-grabs and y’all fell for it.”
“Now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while y'all weep for mediocre pop,” she added at the time.