OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Eviscerated for Claiming Milwaukee Is in Minnesota: 'It's Time to Step Down'

laura ingraham minnesota wisconsin
Source: mega

Laura Ingraham was mocked for claiming Milwaukee is in Minnesota.

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fox News host Laura Ingraham got backlash for claiming she knows "Minnesota well," though she mixed it up with neighboring state of Wisconsin when criticizing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Article continues below advertisement

First, Ingraham said Kamala Harris' VP pick has a "tiny brain" and slammed his handling of the aftermath of George Floyd's murder in his state.

“Sure, Tim Walz was a popular teacher but listen to him for five minutes on YouTube and you realize why so many high schoolers don’t know much about the constitution. They learn from people like Walz," she said.

laura ingraham minnesota wisconsin
Source: mega

The Fox News host was mocked for making a big mistake on air.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

“If you know Minnesota well, and I know it well — especially Milwaukee — it’s changed," she continued, making a huge gaffe, which many people caught.

Article continues below advertisement
laura ingraham minnesota wisconsin
Source: mega

Some people think Laura Ingraham should 'step down' after her gaffe.

Article continues below advertisement

One person wrote, "If Milwaukee is in Minnesota, I guess a lot really has changed…" while another added, "I hate it when they move the cities I know well to a different state."

A third person added, "Milwaukee is in Minnesota now? Imagine if Joe Biden said that," while another joked, “Ah yes, the Windy Apple of Brotherly Love that never sleeps. I know it like the back of my hand.”

"Laura’s obviously suffering from an unfortunate cognitive decline. She really needs to make way for a younger generation to protect her legacy. It’s only going to get worse. Laura, it’s time to step down & be replaced by a much younger conservative firebrand, Katy Tur," a fifth user added.

Article continues below advertisement
laura ingraham minnesota wisconsin
Source: mega

Laura Ingraham was making fun of Tim Walz.

MORE ON:
NEWS
Article continues below advertisement

Ingraham's comments come amid complaints about Walz's response at the time, including Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance.

“They make an interesting tag team, because of course, Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020,” Vance told Fox News on Tuesday, August 6.

Meanwhile, the former president spoke out the next day, stating, “I helped him very much during the riots because his house was surrounded by people that were waving an American flag.”

Article continues below advertisement
laura ingraham minnesota wisconsin
Source: mega

Laura Ingraham is a big fan of Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

In May 2020, protests occurred in Minnesota, where Floyd was killed by police, and across the country. While some violence broke out, Walz was able to diffuse the situation by mobilizing the Minnesota National Guard three days later.

Though Trump has been critiquing Walz's response, at the time, he actually praised him, saying: “What they did in Minneapolis was incredible. They went in and dominated, and it happened immediately.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

At Trump's last-minute press conference on August 8, he continued to hit back at his new opponent.

"I'm not a big fan of his brain, but I think that she's actually not as smart as he is," he said, bringing up President Biden.

"Well ... uh, she's a woman. She represents certain groups of people," Trump added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.