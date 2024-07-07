Joe Biden Still Made Huge Gaffes in Recent Interview Despite White House Pre-Approving Questions, Radio Host Reveals
Even with prep, Joe Biden couldn’t give a good performance.
While appearing on CNN on Saturday, July 6, the host of the radio show "The Source" on WURD, Andrea Lawful-Sanders, revealed she was given pre-approved questions to ask the president, and he still has a series of shocking gaffes throughout the interview.
The sit-down, which occurred on Thursday, July 4, has since gone viral for the 81-year-old's many confusing statements despite knowing the topics beforehand. At one point, the Democrat even bizarrely claimed he was the "first Black woman to serve with a Black president."
"The questions were sent to me for approval; I approved of them," Lawful-Sanders told reporters, noting she chose four questions out of the menu of eight she was provided.
Biden’s concerning comments on the radio show came after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump on June 27.
After the event, the father-of-four worried Democrats so greatly that there has apparently been talk in political circles about replacing Biden on the 2024 presidential ticket.
While some may be trying to push Biden out, he recently insisted he is still the best man for the job during an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos.
Stephanopoulos asked Biden about his physical and mental capabilities after a New York Times report revealed sources “very close” to the commander-in-chief have been concerned about his “cognitive decline” for a while.
"Part of the other concern is that this seems to have fit into a pattern of decline that has been reported on recently. New York Times had a headline on July 2, 'Biden's Lapses Are Said to Be Increasingly Common and Worrisome,'" the reporter began.
“Here’s what they wrote: ‘People who have spent time with President Biden over the last few months or so said the lapses appear to have grown more frequent, more pronounced, and after Thursday’s debate, more worrisome. By many accounts, as evidenced by video footage, observation, and interviews, Mr. Biden is not the same today as he was even when he took office three-and-a-half years ago.’ Similar reporting in The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal,” Stephanopoulos continued before asking, “Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?”
- 'Another Disaster': President Joe Biden Blasted for Mistakenly Saying He'll Beat Donald Trump 'Again in 2020'
- 'This Is Sick': Megyn Kelly Slams Jill Biden for 'Lashing Out' at Those Who Want Joe to End His Campaign
- Joe Biden Won't Feel Guilty About Running for Reelection Even If Rival Donald Trump Wins: 'As Long as I Gave It My All'
Biden replied, “In terms of successes, yes. I also was the guy who put together a peace plan for the Middle East that may be coming into fruition. I was also the guy that expanded NATO. I was also the guy that grew the economy. All the individual things that were done were ideas I had or I fulfilled, I moved on.”
Stephanopoulos pushed, “But what has all that work over the last three-and-a-half years cost you physically, mentally, emotionally?”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Well, I just think it cost me a really bad night. Bad run. But, you know, I — George, I have — I’m optimistic about this country. I don’t think we’re a country of losers, as he [Trump] points out. I don’t think America’s in tough shape. I think America’s on the cusp of breaking through in so many incredible opportunities,” Biden admitted, before the journalist asked, “Do you dispute that there have been more lapses, especially in the last several months?”
“Can I run 110 flat? No. But I’m still in good shape,” the former vice president insisted.