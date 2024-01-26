Jimmy Kimmel Shockingly Agrees With Ted Cruz on Donald Trump Taking a Cognitive Test: 'Let's Make a Round Robin Tournament of It!'

“Ted Cruz does not like Donald Trump. He pretends to — he kisses his a-- constantly — but on this show, Ted Cruz told me if he had a chance to run Donald Trump over with his car, he would,” Kimmel began, adding that Cruz is “no dummy,” and in a “quietly evil way" he’s trying to get Trump to take a cognitive test.

“I don’t think I’ve ever said this, but I agree with Ted Cruz. Let’s fire up those tests. Let’s make a round robin tournament out of it: Trump vs. [Nikki] Haley, and the winner faces Joe Biden… I want to see the guy who stared directly into an eclipse, I want to see the guy who can’t plead the Fifth without using his fingers, the guy who spells KFC with two E’s, take this test on television," he continued.