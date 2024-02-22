George Floyd's Daughter's Mother Responds to Tom Sandoval Comparing His Murder to Cheating Scandal: 'Dumb S---'

Per the outlet, Washington suggested Sandoval needs to repeat that "dumb s---" in a mirror.

The Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras rocker got himself into hot water over the remarks in a recent interview. "I'm not a pop-culture historian really," he said. "But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?"

"Tom sandoval is literally one of the most narcissistic disgusting piece of s--- weirdo freakazoids ever…" one social media user said, slamming Sandoval.