George Floyd's Daughter's Mother Responds to Tom Sandoval Comparing His Murder to Cheating Scandal: 'Dumb S---'
One of George Floyd's loved ones has spoken out about Tom Sandoval's recent comments.
According to RadarOnline.com, Roxie Washington, who is the mother of the late racial justice icon's daughter, Gianna, 10, responded to the Vanderpump Rules star comparing himself cheating on his girlfriend to Floyd being murdered by a white police officer.
Per the outlet, Washington suggested Sandoval needs to repeat that "dumb s---" in a mirror.
The Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras rocker got himself into hot water over the remarks in a recent interview. "I'm not a pop-culture historian really," he said. "But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?"
"Tom sandoval is literally one of the most narcissistic disgusting piece of s--- weirdo freakazoids ever…" one social media user said, slamming Sandoval.
"Tom Sandoval genuinely has bricks for brains," a second person noted of the ignorant statement.
Following the intense response, the Bravo star took to his Instagram Story to apologize. "My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed," he wrote.
The author of the article, Irina Aleksander, was also taken off guard by the comments, but tried to figure out what he was getting at. "I think I knew what he meant,” she wrote after the article went public.
"He was trying to express the oddity of becoming the symbolic center of a nationwide discussion and a major news story; what he communicated instead was something more honest, which is just how much the experience had made him lose perspective," she continued of what he was trying to say.
Despite Sandoval's public meltdown, he's vowed to try to improve himself. "I don’t know, man. I don’t know, dude. I’m just trying to be a better person. I swear to God. I really am," he said during a recent podcast interview about the past year.
"I don’t know what to say. What have I learned? What have I learned? To not ever do that again? To not ever be in a nine-year f------ relationship and end it that way," he continued to rant. "To not ever, like, cheat that way. Dude, I’m never going to do that."