Politics Laura Ingraham Snaps at Dr. Mehmet Oz After He Claims Butter Only Costs 'About a Buck': 'Where Are You Shopping?' Source: UNSPLASH ; MEGA Dr. Mehmet Oz faced pushback from Laura Ingraham after claiming a stick of butter costs 'about a buck.' Lesley Abravanel Oct. 6 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, faced immediate on-air pushback from Fox News host Laura Ingraham after he claimed that a stick of butter costs "about a buck.” The viral moment happened during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle, where Dr. Oz used a grocery store analogy to promote the Trump administration's new healthcare price transparency rules. While holding up what appeared to be a one-pound package of butter and a bag of peanuts as props, Dr. Oz explained that healthcare costs are often hidden in "invisible ink.”

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'It's Not a Buck'

Source: MEGA Laura Ingraham cut Dr. Mehmet Oz off after he claimed a stick of butter only costs 'about a buck.'

“Well, at healthcare, we write the prices in invisible ink,” Oz replied. “So, you have no idea what things are gonna cost. I brought you something as an example. We went grocery shopping — stick of butter, bag of peanuts. Butter in America, it’s about a buck for a stick like this. If I charge you 10 dollars— ” “Where are you shopping?” Ingraham immediately interrupted, as she snapped, “It’s not a buck. It’s like four.” “Well, I just bought this, so it’s close to that,” the former Oprah personality laughed, attempting to play off the glaring blunder. “Maybe I got it — maybe it’s going bad.”

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Laura Ingraham Takes a Jab at Zohran Mamdani

Source: MEGA Laura Ingraham poked fun at Zohran Mamdani's NYC grocery store initiative.

“OK,” Ingraham said, before getting a jab in at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is planning to establish five city-owned supermarkets offering groceries at a 30 percent discount. “A Mamdani store you bought it at,” she quipped. “Exactly,” Dr. Oz said. “So, you buy the stick of butter, and you buy it for the right price. In healthcare, we’re not doing this. This stick of butter could cost anything. You have no idea until after you’ve already made the purchase.”

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'You Look Like a Fool'

Source: MEGA 'Dr. Oz is either an oblivious idiot or a scammer,' one critic snubbed.

According to Mediaite, the butter he was using cost $4.99 at Trader Joe’s. Bureau of Labor Statistics data from August put the average U.S. city price for a full pound of stick butter at $4.021, backing up Ingraham's claim that a package costs about $4. “Dr. Oz is either an oblivious idiot or a scammer. You decide,” said one social media critic. “When Fox News fact-checks you, and then you look like a fool...,” jabbed another.

Laura Ingraham Applauded for Fact-Checking Dr. Oz

Source: MEGA Grocery costs have continued to rise during Donald Trump's second term at the White House.